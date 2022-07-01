‘John Wick 4’ Star Calls Keanu Reeves One of the Most ‘Down to Earth’ People

Just months after finishing the production of “John Wick 4,” Rina Sawayama describes her co-star Keanu Reeves as being of the most down-to-earth people she’s ever met.

While speaking to Metro recently, Sawayama stated that Keanu Reeves has such an “ordinariness” about him. “He’s really down to earth, he’s someone who is so chilled and lovely – just great to hang out with like he’s a family member. He just has a great presence, he has a calming presence around him.”

Sawayama further recalled a fond memory she has while training alongside Keanu Reeves for “John Wick 4”. When they shared the exact same thought about the intensity of their training. “My favorite memory is looking over to him while we were both training in the same gym,” she recalled. “And being like ‘F—!’ That was one my faves – [training] was just so brutal.”

Sawayama then declared that loved sharing that moment with Keanu Reeves. “We were both like, ‘This is horrible.’ But I can’t compare to what he’s done. He’s in the whole movie and I am in a portion of the movie. I don’t know how he does it – he does all his own stunts!”

Meanwhile, Sawayama describes the experience on “John Wick 4” as one of the most physical exercises she’s ever done. “The process of getting into character was awesome though,” she said. “And having someone like Keanu really on your side, looking after you and making sure you’re alright felt great.”

No real details have been revealed for “John Wick 4.” The film is expected to hit theaters on March 24, 2023. Starring along with Sawayama and Keanu Reeves are Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, and Hiroyuki Sanada

Keanu Reeves Allegedly Made It A Goal to Make Himself ‘Suffer’ in ‘John Wick 4’

In May 2022, director and producer of “John Wick 4,” Chad Stahelski spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how Keanu Reeves made it a goal to make himself suffer in the fourth and final installment of the “John Wick” franchise. “We keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer,” the director explained. “That’s where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward.”

Stahelski also said that some of the ideas of suffering came from Keanu Reeves. “I’ve called out a couple of things, like, ‘Let’s get on a horse in the desert.’ ‘Let’s drive a little bit.’”

In regards to “John Wick 4” being the last film, Keanu Reeves stated at CinemaCon this past spring, “We just attack one at a time.”

Stahelski then noted, “We do it chapter by chapter. Just like an author; write the chapter, scratch head, write the next chapter.