Johnny Depp Beardless Jack Sparrow Impression Will Turn Your Head: VIDEO

Face it. We all miss Captain Jack Sparrow. But Johnny Depp trotted out his iconic character as a favor to a group of fans.

And the brilliant Depp still can easily transition from classic actor to the bawdy character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

So take a look at this video that’s going viral on Twitter. Someone asks for Depp to tell Tanya hello.

“Tanya, sometimes I can’t help slipping back into that character that everyone knows his name but I forget,” Depp says as drunk Jack Sparrow. “However, I use to be him, still am him. We’ll continue, and then, and then, and then, and then I suppose they see it, really.

“However, I send you much respect and love and all that stuff,,” Depp says, then blows a kiss. And he leans toward the person holding the camera.

“Why is the rum gone,” he asks as he turns to see he’s cracked everyone up. Who can keep a straight face when Johnny Depp is Jack Sparrow?

“Why is the rum gone,” Sparrow asks again. Then finally, someone answers the question. “Because you drank it.”

Sparrow quios:”that’s a good point.”