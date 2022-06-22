Johnny Depp’s ‘Edward Scissorhands’ Iconic Prop Auction Price Revealed

The past few months of Johnny Depp’s life have been eventful, to say the least. Ever since his highly-publicized trial concluded at the beginning of June, Depp has enjoyed public vindication and $15 million in compensation for damages. The lawsuit was filed in 2018 in Virginia by Depp. Depp’s suit alleged defamation against ex-wife Amber Heard for allegations of domestic abuse. Deliberation lasted about three days drawn out across twelve hours. The trial, filmed and broadcasted live, commanded the nation’s attention and spawned many memes. In the end, the court ruled that Depp had been defamed by Heard.

Heard also filed a countering suit claiming defamation against Depp’s lawyer who had referred to her claim of domestic abuse as a “hoax.” Heard was awarded $2 million in damages from her suit, $13 million less than her ex-husband.

Johnny Depp hopes to revive his legendary acting career at the conclusion of the trial. In an Instagram post released after the trial, he explains how the allegations affected his career. “False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career.”

However, the popularity of the Depp v. Heard trial might itself prove to be a professional and financial blessing for Johnny Depp. His public victory increases his brand value exponentially. He has surged back into the immense popularity he enjoyed in the 1990s and 2000s. And when you see the increase in the auction value of his movie props, Depp’s reborn stardom becomes clear.

Trial Has Boosted Auction Value of Johnny Depp Items

In May, Propstore released the news that they would be auctioning millions of dollars worth of movie items. One of the “scissor-hands” that Depp wears in the 1990 Tim Burton classic. Edward Scissorhands remains one of Depp’s most iconic movies. The prop was projected to sell between $30k-$50k while the trial was occurring.

However, since the auction was held after Depp’s victory, the “scissor-hands” went for a whopping $81,250! The item doubled its initial projection. This exponential increase results from his booming popularity since the trial.

It’s also not the only Depp item to hit the auction market soon: his motorcycle from Cry Baby is set to hit the block at $250,000, per TMZ.

While Depp’s Edward Scissorhands prop made waves for its huge price tag, other items at the Propstore auction scored higher totals. For instance, Thor’s hammer sold for a reported $162,000. At an even more unbelievable price, the “Wilson” volleyball from Tom Hanks’ Castaway sold for a remarkable $187,500.