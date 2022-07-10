Jon Stewart Shoots Down Idea of Him Running for President in 2024

Comedian Jon Stewart was compelled to take to Twitter to address the notion of him running for President in the next election cycle. Stewart’s name has been bandied about as a potential presidential candidate. The reason behind this seems to be social media buzz about a possible run from Tucker Carlson. A recent opinion piece on Politico claimed that Stewart is the one to challenge Carlson if he decides to run for president.

“The 2024 presidential race is guaranteed to be a carnival, waged 8 years after former President Donald Trump blew up the whole idea of “normal,” the authorwrote. “And four years after a Covid-shadowed, conspiracy-fest of a campaign. Stewart is not just one of our most wildly popular comedians: His years hosting the Comedy Central’s Daily Show made him one of the effective communicators in public life. He’s living a fairly low-key existence and using his multiplatform showbiz skills to advocate for issues he cares about.”

Jon Stewart was quick to address rumors of him running for President

To be clear, neither Stewart nor Carlson had made any statements about seeking the presidency. All of this has been discussion until now, with either of the two proposals. But if Biden bows out, Stewart has made it clear that he would not be seeking office. When the story gained widespread attention and speculation that he might seek the White House, Stewart immediately declared it a non-starter. He responded briefly on his official Twitter.

Ummm…No thank you — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) July 9, 2022

After announcing his disinterest in the political issue, Jon Stewart noted that Republican Senator Pat Toomey had killed the veteran health care bill. For years, this has been a major priority for him.

“But while I have your attention, could all of you (including news orgs) please ask Pat Toomey why he is single-handedly stalling a veterans health care bill that passed (with) huge bipartisan support over a technicality?” he tweeted. “Asking for 3.5 million friends.”

Other comedians had previously weighed in on Jon Stewart running

This past June, Jon Stewart won the Mark Twain Prize at the Kennedy Center. During the ceremony, other comedians quipped about Stewart being president. Dave Chappelle joked, “I wish that [Jon] would run for president, but I imagine that would be hard for a coke guy to do.”

Meanwhile, Stephen Colbert had this to say about Stewart. “Of course, Jon is a brilliant comedian. But his close friends know that Jon’s true passion is recreational anxiety. It’s his superpower. Instead of being bitten by a radioactive spider, Jon was bitten by a clinically depressed squirrel. But that, that is why he is the perfect person to publicly worry about the future of our democracy. Why so many people think he should run for president. And I get it. He’s got a lot in common with Bill Clinton. A keen intelligence. The Veganism. Rapid Aging.”

However, in an interview with TMZ, Jon Stewart weighed in on another celebrity running. “I don’t know. It doesn’t matter where it comes from, as long as it’s a good person. A smart person,” Stewart said. “I don’t care. Truthfully, I don’t care. As long as the president’s qualified. I don’t give a [care].”