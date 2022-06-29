Jon Voight Urges Americans to See ‘Eye to Eye’ in Passionate New Video

In recent years, Midnight Cowboy star Jon Voight has been outspoken about his sometimes polarizing political views. The veteran actor doesn’t shy away from controversy. Today, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the current state of the United States.

Can we all see eye to eye? pic.twitter.com/DQeqYOe9In — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) June 28, 2022

In the video, Jon Voight appears poised and stately, dressed in a suit with a dark gray backdrop. “Can we all share joy once again and see eye to eye?” he asks. The Anaconda star continues, voicing his support for law enforcement. “We have a troubled nation with much horror from these criminals that are ruining lives. We must stop this now,” the actor continues. “[The United States] must bring back our nation’s safety. Our police force must act on righteousness and guard our neighborhoods, our businesses, our children, our elderly, our veterans, and our handicapped. We must protect this nation and bring back safety,” Voight implored.

Voight rails against President Biden

He goes on to zero in on who he feels is directly responsible for these times of unrest. “We’re all feeling very unsafe. We’re all angry. And let’s remember why it starts with the seat of the President of the United States.”

The Academy Award winner details how he feels about President Biden and urges action. “He has wronged this nation’s glory. He has taken down our morals, our true gift of the land of the free he must be impeached, Jon Voight said. “Don’t let this President Biden tear down every inch that was sacrificed with blood sweat and tears for his dictation of lies. I urge all to see truths. I urge all to make a difference for our children’s future.”

Voight’s Political views stay at home on the set of ‘Ray Donovan’

One might think Jon Voight’s very vocal thoughts on modern politics would ruffle the feathers of some of his Hollywood peers. His Ray Donovan co-star Liev Schreiber has a policy that helps protect their friendly relationship. “Jon and I made an agreement years ago to just never talk about politics,” Schreiber told TVLine about Voight.

“It’s just something that we don’t want in the workspace. We don’t want that.” Jon Voight has played Liev Schreiber’s father across 7 seasons of the show and appeared in this year’s Ray Donovan’s TV movie. As a matter of fact, no problems have developed between the two. “Our jobs are difficult enough as they are without all the other nonsense coming into it. So, for that brief time that we’re working together, we just don’t do it.” Schreiber continued, insisting their relationship was strong. “I love Jon. I would do anything for him.”