Josh Duhamel Hospitalized Hours Before His Wedding: Report

Josh Duhamel needed to be hospitalized for a slipped disc in his back hours before his wedding to Audra Mari. Duhamel, who is known for being in the Transformers movie, reportedly threw his back out of whack. How did he do it? Well, it appears that Duhamel was getting down with some dance moves. It reportedly happened on a party bus that was out and about before his wedding day, Page Six reports.

Mari would tell Vogue Australia about her now husband’s hospitalization. She’s 28 while Duhamel is 49. Apparently, doctors discovered his slipped disc on his wedding day. But Duhamel just got a cortisone shot and went ahead with the service. The wedding took place in North Dakota, which is home territory to both Duhamel and Mari.

Josh Duhamel Co-parents Son With Former Wife Fergie

“It was the most important thing for us,” Mari told Vogue Australia. “Not only is it home to us, but it was so convenient for everyone we love to get to. I guess the romantic in me always feels like we’re just two small-town kids from North Dakota who found each other in Los Angeles. But we will always always be home, no matter where we are in the world.” A mutual friend introduced Duhamel and Mari to one another back in March 2019 in Los Angeles.

At one time, Duhamel was married to pop singer Fergie. They separated and eventually divorced one another. They have one son, Axl. After their divorce, both Duhamel and Fergie were concentrating on their co-parenting skills. In an interview with E! News back in 2018, Duhamel said this about what he and Fergie do for Axl.

Actor Took Over Role From Armie Hammer

Back in December 2019, court documents indicated that Duhamel and Fergie have 50-50 custody of Axl. There is no agreement on child support between both of them. Back in June 2018, Duhamel said according to Entertainment Tonight, “We just love our kid and want the best for him. Fergie and I get along great. We have a lot of love and there’s no reason to not do the best we can to raise our kid. He’s No. 1.”

Duhamel would replace Armie Hammer in the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding. According to OK! Magazine, Duhamel reached out to Hammer, who was kicked off the movie after facing accusations of violent sexual acts. “When I knew I was gonna get the part I emailed him and said, ‘Listen, I know you are going through it right now, I don’t like to get roles like this and I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you and good luck, get through it,'” Duhamel said.