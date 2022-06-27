Josh Gad Mourns Death of 20-Year-Old Nephew

Josh Gad took to social media on Sunday to announce the tragic passing of his nephew, Marco. His beloved family member was 20 years old. Gad shared a heartfelt tribute to his nephew with his Instagram followers. As he and his family grieve through the unimaginable loss, Gad asked for all of his followers to send positive energy with a collection of touching photos.

“Today I write this with a broken heart. Our beloved nephew Marco has left us far too early,” Gad wrote. “At 20 years old, he was full of possibility and promise. To say he is gone far too soon does not do justice to the life force that he was. As his parents try to work this impossible pain, I am asking for all of you to send positive energy and love their way. He fought to make the world a better place, stood on the side of justice and light and stood up for those who needed it most. His life may be gone, but I hope and pray his memory will endure. He was truly a brilliant, creative and loving soul. Help me honor him now and celebrate a life that was only just beginning.”

The Frozen actor also took to his Twitter account to mark the tragic passing. “Thank you all for your love. Our beloved nephew Marco passed away in his sleep at 20, his life cut far too short and our pain far too deep,” Gad wrote. “Our family is trying to make sense of it all but your support has been incredible.”

Josh Gad Asks For and Receives Love After the Loss

After sharing the gut-wrenching news, Josh received a flood of messages from fans and fellow stars. Including LeVar Burton, who replied to Josh’s tweet, “So sorry for your loss, brother. Sending love.” While actor Bradley Whitford wrote, “Love, love, love to all of you, Josh. May his memory be a blessing.”

Josh alluded to the devastating news two days prior, asking fans in a June 24 tweet to send his family love, noting they “could use it today.” Marco passed away in his sleep. A specific cause of death is yet to be revealed.