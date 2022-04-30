Jossara Jinaro, ‘ER’ Actress, Dies at 48

Jossara Jinaro, an actress known for her role in “ER,” “Judging Amy,” and “Strong Medicine,” died at 48 years old on April 27.

According to Page Six, Jossara Jinaro’s husband, Matt Bogado, announced that she died of cancer in a recent Facebook post. The post included a photo of the couple and their two kids.

“With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife, Jossara Jinaro on this date, April 27, 2022,” Bogado wrote. “Jossara bravely fought cancer and came home to be surrounded by family.”

He added, “Jossara was an amazing wife, mother, artist, and friend. She had the most beautiful, kind soul and wouldn’t take no for an answer. Even in her last moments, she was still fighting.

“She is now resting in peace and will be remembered forever. Myself, Liam, and Emrys will miss her so deeply, although we know she is in our hearts and guiding us every step of the way,” Bogado concluded. “A public memorial service will be held in the Bay Area. More details will come soon.”

Jossara Jinaro was born on May 25, 1973, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She grew up in Colombia, though, as the adopted daughter of a diplomat, per Deadline. But her family moved to the U.S. after her step-father was held hostage by guerillas.

Jossara Jinaro’s Life and Legacy

According to Deadline, Jossara Jinaro left home at 16 and moved to Chicago. She quickly signed with an agent who got her involved in stage work. From there, she moved to Los Angeles, where she made her TV and film debut.

Jinaro first appeared in one episode of “Strong Medicine” in 2001 as well as 26 episodes of “Viva Vegas!” By 2004, a three-episode stint in “Judging Amy” solidified her acting career. She appeared in ER shortly afterward in 2005.

From there, the actress started getting involved with more films. In 2005 and 2006 alone, Jinaro featured in “The Interpreter,” “Havoc,” “The Devil’s Rejects,” and “World Trade Center.” On the TV side of things, Jinaro appeared in “Without a Trace,” “The Closer,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “Passions,” which earned her a GLAAD nomination in 2006.

Fast forward to the 2010s, when Jossara Jinaro starred in films like “Go For It!” and shows like “East Los High.” She even starred in her own short film, “Desert Road Kill,” which earned her a Best Supporting Actress award.

Jinaro last appeared in “Nancy Hernandez & The Black Widows,” as a character named Dulce. She had two projects in the works, one of which is in post-production (“10 Tricks”) and one that was in development (“Offside”).