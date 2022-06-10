Julee Cruise, Twin Peaks Icon, Dead at 65

Julee Cruise, best known for her music and work on David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks,” has passed away at 65.

Her husband, Edward Grinnan, confirmed her death via Facebook, per The Guardian. “She left this realm on her own terms,” he wrote in the heartfelt post. “No regrets. She is at peace.”

In 2018, Cruise revealed that doctors diagnosed her with Systemic Lupus. “I can… hardly walk,” she wrote on Facebook. “And now it’s difficult to stand… The pain is so bad I cry and snap at people.”

Cruise made occasional appearances in the original ABC TV series, “Twin Peaks” as a singer at The Roadhouse. She would later reprise the role in the 2017 Showtime revival “Twin Peaks: The Return.” She also turned up in the 1992 film Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.

During her decades-long career, her best-known song was “Falling.” Its instrumental arrangement, written by Angelo Badalamenti, was used as the theme song to “Twin Peaks.”

Later, Lynch wrote lyrics for Cruise’s vocal rendition, which reached No. 7 on the UK charts. After she released it, it soon became a hit across Europe and Australia. She included the song on her debut album, Floating Into the Night, in 1989.

Born in 1956 in Iowa, Cruise started working with the iconic filmmaker in 1986 for his film Blue Velvet. The flick prominently features her Badalamenti project “Mysteries of Love.”

Later on, she made her first appearance on camera in 1990. She played the role of ‘The Dreamself of the Heartbroken Woman’ in Lynch’s avant-garde stage production Industrial Symphony No 1, with Nicolas Cage and Laura Dern.

She garnered a cult following throughout her career, with many of her fans drawn to Cruise’s pristine voice.

“Technically this music is so delicate that it’s a challenge just to sing it,” she once said in 1990. “But at the same time, it allows me to be more dramatic, more psychotic than if I were just singing ‘Oh, baby, baby’ into the microphone. Certain things you can’t overact while you’re singing. This, I can overact and get away with it. I can stylize it.”

Julee Cruise speaks on her relationship with David Lynch

In 2018, she also spoke of her relationship with Lynch.

“It’s like I’m his little sister: you don’t like your older brother telling you what to do,” she said of the award-winning director. “David’s foppish. He can have these tantrums sometimes. And have you ever seen his temper? Anybody can look funny when they get mad. But I love him.”

In 1991, Cruise tributed Elvis Presley when she covered his song, “Summer Kisses, Winter Tears,” for the soundtrack of Wim Wenders’ Until the End of the World.

Although she had the voice of an angel, her album release times were irregular. She released The Voice of Love in 1993, The Art of Being a Girl in 2002, and My Secret Life in 2011.

Additionally, she toured as a member of the B-52s during the 1990s. She also once sang alongside Pharrell Williams on the “Class System” track by the hip-hop group Handsome Boy Modeling School.