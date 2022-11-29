julia-roberts-reveals-ultra-rare-photo-of-her-twin-children

When it comes to her children, Julia Roberts is fiercely private. She and her husband Danny Moder are the parents of three kids, including twins Hazel and Finn.

But Roberts dropped a big reveal this week to celebrate the twins’ 18th birthday. The beloved Academy Award winner shared a throwback photo for this milestone day. The twins turned legal, so why not spin the way back machine to when Hazel and Finn were babies. Roberts captioned the photo “18 Love you” and used several bright star emojis.

In the undated photo, the twins still are in diapers. Julia Roberts, whose hair is perfection, is holding one of her babies. The other still is sitting in a high chair checking out mom. Roberts is wearing a dress, with one of the straps sliding off her shoulder. Maybe she’d just returned from a Hollywood function. But whatever the occasion, she only had eyes for her babies.

Like we said, Julia Roberts doesn’t reveal much about her kids, or her life away from the camera. Early in her career, she was involved with several high-profile actors, including Kiefer Sutherland, Dylan McDermott, Matthew Perry, Liam Neeson and Benjamin Bratt. She wed country music star Lyle Lovett in 1993, but the marriage didn’t last long.

Finally, in 2000, Roberts met Moder, her true love. They were on the set of The Mexican. She starred in the movie opposite Brad Pitt and James Gandolfini. Roberts still was with Bratt, the former Law & Order star. And Moder, who was a cameraman on the movie, also was married. He filed for divorce the next year. And in July, 2002, the two married at Roberts’ New Mexico ranch.

The twins came along in 2004. Three years later, Roberts had youngest son, Henry. But this week, it was all about the twins, who lead a very low-profile life. A photo of the two from when they were babies does little to reveal details about them now.

The actress, while doing publicity for new movie Ticket to Paradise, talked about her family life. She’s definitely old school when it comes to her husband and children.

Julia Roberts told CBS This Morning that when she’s not on set, she’s a full-time, stay-at-home mom. She calls it her “full-time job.”

“It isn’t rainbows and kittens every day, but it does bring me a lot of joy,” Roberts said. “The life that I have built with my husband, [and] the life that we’ve built with our children, that’s the best stuff. To come home at the end of the day, triumphantly, to them.”

Roberts’ Instagram birthday post generated so many comments from her loyal fans. There comments like this one from Rita Wilson: “It can’t be!!!!!!! Happy Birthday!!!!”

Another fan replied “Finn and Hazel, the most perfect duo.”