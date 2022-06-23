Julie Andrews Speaks Out About Reuniting With Actors Who Played Von Trapp Kids From ‘The Sound of Music’

Julie Andrews recently enjoyed a sentimental evening looking back on her spectacular career. And part of the nostalgia show involved the reunion of cast members from The Sound of Music.

Andrews received the AFI Life Achievement Award earlier this month. And the award ceremony always is a spectacular show. So if it involves Julie Andrews and her lifework, the early years start with movies like Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music.

Andrews won an Academy Award for Mary Poppins, her feature film debut. She then starred in The Sound of Music, a movie that won five Academy Awards and also earned Andrews a Golden Globe.

The Sound of Music, which started on stage as a Broadway play, is a classic sort of sing-a-long movie with Andrews starring as Maria. She is studying to be a nun. But the mother superior sends her away to work as a governess for a widower with seven children. The movie is set in Austria right before the start of World War II. Georg Von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) is a retired military officer trying to avoid service with the Nazis. Maria falls in love with the children, then with Von Trapp.

Released in 1965, the movie became the top-earner at the box office for the entire year. Then it topped Gone with the Wind as the top-earning movie of all time. It also was the first film to earn more than $100 million. And it stayed No. 1 in money for five years. The soundtrack also reached new heights, earning the top spot on Billboard’s top 200 album list.

More than a half-century later, the lone survivors of the movie are Julie Andrews and five of the actors who played the Von Trapp children. And those five were there at Dolby Theater to help honor Andrews. As the actress looked on, the five started singing “Do-Re-Mi” on stage. Then they went out into the audience, leading everyone in a sing-a-long.

Andrews said she still is friends with her movie kids. “We do keep in touch, but not on a really regular basis,” Andrews said Wednesday on the Today show. “I mean, Christmases, maybe birthdays and certainly get-togethers, but we just bonded so hard that I think we’re family anyway.”

The actors who played the Von Trapp children all are in their 60s and 70s. The cast members there for Julie Andrews were Angela Cartwright (Brigitta), Debbie Turner (Marta), Duane Chase, (Kurt), Kym Karath (Gretl) and Nicholas Hammond (Freidrich). Charmian Carr, who played Lisel, and Heather Menzies-Urich, who was Louisa, died in 2016 and 2017. Plummer passed away in February 2021. He was 91.

Julie Andrews, in her Today interview, looked back on The Sound of Music, talking about what she remembered the most.

“It really was the most beautifully crafted movie,” she said. “I mean, the details in the movie, first of all, the scenery, children, songs, music, all of it. But it means very, very many memories: funny ones, real ones, lovely ones, working with dear Chris Plummer also, whom I adored.”

Later Wednesday, Julie Andrews also appeared on The View. You can check out the interview below. She’s an ageless 86. It’s no wonder Queen Elizabeth made her Dame Julie Andrews two decades ago.