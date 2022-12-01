Julie Chrisley Speaks out About Bank Fraud and Tax Evasion Conviction, Son’s Car Crash

As the shock about her bank fraud and tax evasion conviction settles, Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley speaks out about the ruling.

During her recent appearance on the Unlock with Savannah Chrisley podcast, Julie Chrisley spoke to her daughter Savannah about the conviction. The podcast’s episode was notably recorded right before the family faced one of the hardest days yet. The discussion included Savannah and her mother dig into their most recent family updates. This ranges from Chloe modeling for Savannah’s newest business venture. They also discuss the car wreck that sent Grayson to the ER in an ambulance.

Julie Chrisley spoke about how she never intentionally tried to do anything that she wasn’t supposed to. “I think about the situation that we’re dealing with right now, and I’m thinking about [how] I’ve never gone out here and hurt a soul,” Julie explained. “I have never gone out here and intentionally tried to do anything that I wasn’t supposed to do and look where I’m standing right now.”

Julie Chrisley then said that she’s turning to her faith in God during this stressful time. “I have to believe that God — and your dad said this in our podcast, ” she said. “I believe his exact words were, ‘God will break you down just so he can bless you’. And I have to believe that that’s what’s happening because if not, it just makes me so, like, why? Why do I keep doing this? Why does this keep happening?”

As previously reported, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison. Todd will be spending 12 years in prison and will have 16 months of probation. Julie received a 7-year prison sentence as well as 16 months of probation.

Julie and Savannah Chrisley Talk About Grayson’s Car Crash

Along with discussing the fraud conviction, Julie and Savannah Chrisley opened up about the car crash that sent Grayson Chrisley to the hospital. The accident resulted in Grayson totaling his Ford F-150 after rear-ending another truck on I-65 in Nashville, Tennessee. The 16-year-old was then rushed to a nearby hospital. Grayson was notably questioned on the scene, but he was unable to recall anything about the accident. Authorities suspected the teenager had sustained a head injury.

Speaking about her brother’s accident, Savannah stated, “With all the legal stuff y’all got going on, Grayson said, ‘This was the last thing that everyone needed. And I told him, and dad was like, ‘Grayson, you’re alive. You’re safe. Who cares?’”

Savannah also stated that her brother is okay following the car accident. “He’s okay. He’s beat up, but he’s okay. It could have been worse, so thank the good Lord above. I think he called me ’cause he was so afraid of getting in trouble, and he felt I could save him from it.”