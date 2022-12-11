June Blair, ‘The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet’ Star, Dead at 90

Actress June Blair, who was married to David Nelson and played his wife on the ABC sitcom The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, died. Blair was 90 years old and died of natural causes at her home in Sherman Oaks, California, according to her daughter-in-law Susan Nelson, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Blair posed for Playboy as its Playmate of the Month in January 1957. She starred as a woman who got mixed up in a complex theft of narcotics in Hell Bound (1957), starring John Russell. As for her work in 1959, Blair portrayed a vulnerable secretary at a construction firm in The Rabbit Trap, starring Ernest Borgnine. She was one of three daughters of a nuclear scientist, played by future Batman butler Alan Napier, along with Venetia Stevenson and Diane Jergens in Island of Lost Women.

June Blair Married Show Star David Nelson In 1961

June Blair, a redhead, had just finished up a turn as a saloonkeeper on the syndicated series Two Faces West. She and Nelson became engaged in April 1961. In May 1961, they were married at Forest Lawn cemetery’s Church of the Hills. Ricky Nelson, his younger brother, served as best man.

Blair appeared on two Ozzie and Harriet episodes in 1960 as other characters. But she got introduced as Mrs. June Nelson on The Newlyweds Get Settled, which airs on Oct. 12, 1961. It was the third episode of the show’s 10th season. The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet were never boring. Just a week before Blair appeared in her new role, David was dating Roberta, played by Roberta Shore. But the show did mix both fiction and reality. Ozzie and Harriet Nelson were on-screen and real-life parents to their sons.

Actress Said She’s ‘Always Been An Independent Girl’ In Interview

Blair stayed on the comedy through its 14th and final season, which concluded in March 1966. She did have a year off to care for her firstborn. “I’ve always been an independent girl,” Blair said in a 1963 interview. “I was afraid the Nelsons might try to absorb me, as it were, but they haven’t. The way it’s worked out, they’re there if I need them, and they’re not there when I don’t.” David and June Blair had two sons, Daniel and James, before divorcing in 1975. Blair never remarried.

But she had a difficult upbringing. Margaret June Blair was born in San Francisco on Oct. 30, 1932. Abandoned by her father at eight months, she also was by her mother at age 3. Blair became a ward of the State of California and grew up with at least eight families. In addition to her sons, survivors include her granddaughter, Paige.