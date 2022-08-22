‘Jurassic Park’ Star Laura Dern Mourns Loss of Her ‘Miracle Dog’

Jurassic Park star Laura Dern took to her Instagram account on Saturday (August 20th) to mourn the loss of her beloved pup, Jamal.

In the sweet post, Laura Dern shared a series of snapshots of the pup through the years. “Our beloved Jamal is with his angels now,” she wrote. “We are so grateful for his love. Thank you incredible Dr. Buote for saving Jamal THREE TIMES. You gave us so many more years with him. He’s a miracle dog. Baby misses you. We do too.”

Among those who paid their condolences to Laura Dern was her Jurassic World: Dominion co-star Bryce Dallas Howard, who wrote, “Oh Laura, I’m so sorry” with a crying emoji at the end. Fellow Big Little Lies star, Reese Witherspoon, also commented, “Oh sister. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

Laura Dern previously announced in December 2020 that Jamal had undergone surgery. The pup was seen wrapped in a pink cameo blanket and she captioned the post, “My hero just got through surgery!!”

According to Celebrity Pets, Laura Dern has two other dogs, Baby and Bo. Along with being a dog owner, Laura Dern is also a Best Friends Animal Society ambassador. She previously spoke about her animal advocacy with Best Friends Magazine. “One person can’t save the lives of every homeless pet,” Dern explained. But together, we can and will. That’s why I’m proud to be an ambassador for Best Friends Animal Society, spreading the word and gathering like-minded people. Because [the more] we spread the message, the more mindful we all become to work together toward a time when there are no more homeless pets.”

Laura Dern Recalls Steven Spielberg Offering Her the ‘Jurassic Park’ Role

While speaking to Vogue earlier this summer, Laura Dern opened up about how she was approached by Steven Spielberg for her iconic role in Jurassic Park.

“[Spielberg] said, ‘I want you to come be the female lead in my movie and watch in awe as I try to bring dinosaurs to life,” Laura Dern recalled. “No one had ever attempted what he was trying to do, and I just thought, ‘Well this sounds like a pioneering independent film.. Hope it works!’”

Upon making its theatrical debut in the summer of 1993, Jurassic Park became the highest-grossing film of all time. The action-packed film held that spot until the release of Titanic. While discussing the return of her character, Dr. Ellie Sattler, Laura Dern said it never occurred to her that she would reprise the role.

“Mostly because I never could have imaged that the franchise would continue the way that it has,” Laura Dern explained. “But if I was gonna come back, I felt like I had to be protective of a character that meant so much to other people – not just someone whose origin story I cared about when I was 23.”