‘Jurassic Park’ Star Laura Dern Posts Rare Pic of Her 2 Kids in Honor of Son’s Birthday

Jurassic Park star Laura Dern was back on the big screen this summer as she revived her role in the wildly popular 1993 hit film in the latest Jurassic World installment Jurassic World: Dominion. However, most recently, Larua Dern is focused on another role, namely her role as a mother as the movie-star wishes her son, Ellery a very happy 21st birthday.

The longtime movie star celebrated her son Ellery’s 21st birthday with a family photo including – along with the newly 21-year-old Ellery – the star’s mother, Dianne Ladd, and her 17-year-old daughter, Jaya. The 55-year-old actress’s Insta post includes a throwback pic of Ellery as well as the rare family pic.

“Greatest gift I could have ever dreamt up,” the Oscar-winning actress notes in her Instagram post.

“Happiest 21st birthday to you my amazing son/friend/inspiration,” Laura Dern adds in the touching birthday message.

“You teach me every day,” the mother adds.

“[A]bout art..empathy..and grace,” Dern continues noting that Ellery is a “profound human and artist.”

“You are such a kind and amazing man,” the actress adds. “I’m so blessed and lucky to love you and learn from you. And you make me laugh every day.”

Dern Shares A Touching Family Pic While Wishing Her Oldest A Very Happy Birthday

In the touching Instagram post, the Marriage Story star poses with her two children and her famous mother Dianne Ladd. Dianne Ladd has long been a part of the industry starring in a variety of TV and film roles. She starred as Belle in the popular sitcom series Alice. Ladd also shared the silver screen with some big names such as Sandra Bullock in 28 Days or Robert Duvall In Ramblin’ Rose.

Laura Dern’s son Ellery is standing between his famous mother and grandmother in the birthday pic, shooting a casual smile towards the camera. His curly hair is just long enough to fall onto Ellery’s face on one side, and he’s matching many 21-year-olds, by donning a popular slight goatee. Ellery’s younger sister Jaya is resting her head on Dianne’s shoulder, her arm around her famous grandmother’s shoulders.

Ellery and Jaya are the children of Dern and her ex-husband singer and musician Ben Harper. The couple married in 2005, however, the union ended in divorce in 2013. Ellery and Jaya are the couple’s only children together.