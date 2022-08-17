‘Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Speaks Out About Critics After Addressing Unequal Pay Gap

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard recently made headlines after she spoke out about the pay gap between her and male “Jurassic World” co-star Chris Pratt. Howard recently also spoke about critics.

Howard spoke to PEOPLE about her reasoning behind taking on big roles — she is a fan.

“I usually do a movie because I’m a crazed fan of it, either of the story or the director or the writer. I’m pretty intense about it,” she told the publication. “I’m always a little in shock that my acting career worked out. I know that’s a silly thing to say, and I think that most actors feel this way. But being now 41 and looking back on a 20-plus-year career in film, I’m like, ‘It keeps happening, I keep getting hired!’ And I keep getting to be in things that I’m a crazed fan of. It’s fun making movies. I just hope to continue to get to play in these incredible sandboxes.”

However, appearing in such giant pictures comes with backlash. It seems as though everyone is a critic. But Howard doesn’t mind this — in fact, she welcomes it.

She said that she “annoys a lot of people” by valuing critics’ opinions.

“I don’t read all reviews, but the majority of the reviews I’ve read in my life, I agree with — and I don’t just read the good ones,” she said.

Bryce Dallas Howard Welcomes Critics and Honest Reviews

She continued, saying that she assumes critics became critics because of their love of movies, which she “respects so much” and honors. Howard even said that she has reached out to critics, thanking them for “keeping it real” on performances she herself didn’t feel great about.

She takes criticism in stride, and doesn’t get too beat up about it.

Howard shared this ahead of the Extended Edition of “Jurassic World: Dominion.” She tweeted out yesterday about the special edition, sharing a meme about it as well. She wrote: “Hold your loved ones close and the Extended Edition of #JurassicWorldDominion even closer. Now available on Digital, 4K UHD, & Blu-ray, the Extended Edition restores never-before-seen footage and is packed with bonus featurettes. Get your copy today: https://uni.pictures/JWD.”

Hold your loved ones close and the Extended Edition of #JurassicWorldDominion even closer 🥰 Now available on Digital, 4K UHD, & Blu-ray, the Extended Edition restores never-before-seen footage and is packed with bonus featurettes. Get your copy today: https://t.co/zXrQZag8Ad pic.twitter.com/9fihImNrSx — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) August 16, 2022

Fans of the franchise are eager to get their hands on the Extended Edition of the film. One fan responded: “I saw Dominion in theatre last week and always thought about the extended cut. It’s a shame that we can’t have it on big screen. But I’ll grab my copy soon.”

Another fan replied to her with their own meme, writing: “We love your meme-making skills. dominion is certainly a gold mine of meme-worthy shots (see example below lol)! And of course we love that shot in particular. Clawen remains an unbeatable movie couple, I don’t make the rules.”