Justin Bieber Wants to Help Bring Brittney Griner Back to US

Brittney Griner was recently sentenced to 9 1/2 years in Russian prison for bringing cannabis oil into the country. Many people have spoken out about this sentencing, one of the latest being Justin Bieber.

Griner, a professional basketball player, was detained back in February of this year for possessing vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil. She pleaded guilty early last month, and faces up to 10 years in prison. The Russian court claimed that she committed the crime deliberately, per CNN, and fined her about 16,400 US dollars on top of the 9 1/2-year imprisonment.

Many have spoken out about this sentencing. Bieber shared a post about the situation to his Instagram story, saying: “THIS HURTS. If anyone knows of any way I can help please let me know.”

Bieber is the latest among many to offer help to Griner.

Pennsylvania Representative Malcolm Kenyatta recently tweeted about the situation as well, saying: “Brittney Griner is being held completely unjustly by the Russian government and I pray for the day when she can be back home with her family where she belongs.”

President Joe Biden released a statement after the verdict, saying: “Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates.”

He also claimed that his administration is working “tirelessly” to bring her home safely and as soon as possible. There have been talks of Biden considering a prisoner exchange to bring Griner back.

Some have spoken out and said that Griner’s sentencing seems like a political play. This is in reference to the war in Ukraine. One tweet reads: “Brittney Griner is a political prisoner and whether she did what she plead to or not, the sentence is inhumane and unjust. Period. The end.”

However, others disagree with this idea, but are still speaking out against the sentencing.

“Anyone who can look at Brittney on the screen and not see the humanity and severity of this situation is sick. Do not come in my mentions to attempt to justify this horrific situation or say she deserves it. Brittney Griner should be on US soil. BRING HER TF HOME,” another tweet said.

Additionally, the U.S. Senate has called for her release, with senators on all sides of the political spectrum signing on. “The Russian government unjustly detained Brittney and we will keep working with the administration to ensure her safe and swift return,” said Senator Mark Kelley in a statement.

People are working hard to try to get Russia to release Griner back to the U.S. Although it is uncertain what the verdict will be, we hope that Griner is able to come home soon.