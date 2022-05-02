Justin Lin’s ‘Fast X’ Replacement Announced: Here’s Who Will Lead the Upcoming Vin Diesel Film

Justin Lin formerly directed five of the soon-to-be 10 “Fast and Furious” movies starring actor and producer Vin Diesel. However, now, after just recently beginning filming for the 10th and final Fast film, Lin walked away as director. In the days since Justin Lin departed the “Fast X” director’s chair, Universal has named someone else to fill his position. That’s fellow director Louis Leterrier.

Lin’s name has become synonymous with the Fast franchise in recent years. However, Variety reports Leterrier boasts quite a bit of experience in the action-film genre himself. Leterrier is most widely known for his work on “The Incredible Hulk” and the first two “Transporter” films starring Jason Statham.

As per the outlet, Louis Letterier beat out quite a few candidates to achieve the directing position on Vin Diesel’s “Fast X.” In fact, the “Hulk” director came in as Universal’s first choice. However, just because Lin’s replacement came rather quickly, it doesn’t mean Universal hasn’t lost out on funds.

Since Lin departed and Universal began its search for a replacement director, the film production company has lost major revenue. Variety states Universal was out on anywhere between $600,000 and $1 million a day.

That said, Letterier will surely be under a lot of pressure—not only to make the transition smoothly but to get the chaotic filming schedule back on track.

Leterrier’s other projects include “Clash of the Titans” and “Now You See Me.” He also saw success with two Netflix series including “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” and “Lupin.”

Justin Lin Reportedly Walks From ‘Fast X’ After Issues with Vin Diesel

Justin Lin has remained a crucial contributor to the Fast franchise. Therefore, it shocked longtime fans to see the director depart his usual slot in the series. However, ahead of naming the former director’s replacement in Louis Leterrier, problems with Vin Diesel reportedly led to Lin’s departure.

Reportedly, a source familiar with the situation told the New York Daily News, “I’ve never seen anything like it. Lin’s giving up $10 to $20 million. Diesel shows up late to the set. He doesn’t know his lines. And he shows up out of shape.”

The outlet further reported that a spokesman for Justin Lin had no comment regarding his departure. Vin Diesel hasn’t provided any additional comment either.

If the claims regarding Vin Diesel’s behavior on the set of the new film are true, it wouldn’t be the first time the actor and producer has driven away a crucial contributor. “Fast and Furious” fans might recall the major feud that ignited between the Dominic Torretto and Hollywood icon Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson, who previously starred in the franchise as Hobbs, recently made amends with Vin Diesel, however, he was firm in his decision to never return to the iconic American franchise.