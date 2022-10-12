Kaley Cuoco Expecting First Child With ‘Ozark’s Tom Pelphrey

Big Bang Theory‘s Kaley Cuoco revealed on Instagram Tuesday that she and fellow tv actor Tom Pelphrey are expecting a baby girl. Cuoco shared several photos of her and the Ozark actor with a cake with pink icing on the inside.”Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” Cuoco captioned the post. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I (love) you @tommypelphrey!!!” In yet another shot, Pelphrey displays a baby onesie with the words “love my daddy,” while Cuoco beams with him while displaying several pregnancy tests.

Cuoco spoke about her relationship with Pelphrey in May. “We have the same manager (Andrea Pett-Joseph), and we were set up by (her), which is so Hollywood,” Cuoco told USA Today. “She’s like, ‘Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other.'” Earlier this year in April, Cuoco met Pelphrey at a Netflix Ozark premiere.

“I was standing with Andrea and Tom walked in, and I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting,” she recalled. “It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together.”

More about Kaley Cuoco’s courtship with Tom Pelphrey

PDA pictures of the Flight Attendant actress and Ozark actor followed soon after, in the same month that they first made a public appearance together. The two were holding hands as they watched producer Greg Berlanti receive his star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

After that, in September, Cuoco and Pelphrey made their red-carpet debut at the 2022 Emmy Awards. However, neither Cuoco nor Pelphrey won an award. Jean Smart took home the prize in her category and Colman Domingo won for his performance. Still, the couple was all smiles in an Instagram photo from the event.

Cuoco has been married twice. The actress was previously married to equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021. She was also married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. However, she has no plans to tie the knot again. “I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover,” she recently told Glamour. “But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships.”

Still, Cuoco isn’t jaded about romance. “I do believe there is someone out there. I love love. I’m not someone that wants to be by myself. I just need to figure out my priorities a little bit and make sure now I know that I need to water that relationship.”