Kate Hudson Says She Supports ‘Cancel Culture’

During a recent interview, Hollywood actress Kate Hudson opened up about the ongoing phenomenon of cancel culture and “nepotism babies.”

The 43-year-old gave her opinion on celebrities getting canceled after starring as Birdie Jay, a superstar model turned fashion entrepreneur in the hit mystery movie on Netflix, Glass Onion.

Hudson, the daughter of fellow actress Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, revealed during the interview that she could care less about “the nepo baby thing.” Her statement followed the New York Magazine’s The Year of the Nepo Baby cover story.

During an interview with The Independent, Hudson spoke candidly about her take on cancel culture, saying: “We should hold people accountable who do anything that’s sexist, misogynistic, or racist.”

During the interview, she also directly called out Kanye West. She said the rapper needs to be “held accountable for his behavior.”

The Fool’s Gold actress also said that people should have a ‘deeper awareness’ and that some behaviors should lead to a cancellation. However, during the interview, she did offer some grace to “those under 40.” She said they should be able to speak freely without that consequence.

As for the controversy surrounding “nepo babies,” Hudson also referred to her own journey in the industry as a child of an actor.

“There was a lot more criticism,” she admitted of starting her acting career. “I really felt like I had to know my s***, and be as prepared as I could be. It felt like I had to live up to something.”

She added: “The nepotism thing, I mean … I don’t really care. I look at my kids and we’re a storytelling family. It’s definitely in our blood. People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it.”

Kate Hudson ‘cancels’ Dane Cook for their on-screen kiss

Hudson also said that the negative connotation surrounding nepotism doesn’t infiltrate other industries, such as business.

In addition, her interview also follows her criticism of Dane Cook when she was asked about her previous on-screen kissing partner during an interview.

During the lie detector segment, Hudson revealed that Cook was “canceled” when Janelle Monae interrogated her about sharing a smooch with him in the rom-com from 2008, My Best Friend’s Girl.

However, long before Hudson slammed Cook’s lack of kissing skills, the comedian ripped into Hudson as well. He fired back, calling her his worst on-screen kiss. He joked that she ate a ‘feast of onions’ before their peck.

When Monae brought up Cook, Hudson exclaimed: “Oh! No, no, canceled” and then laughed.

However, Hudson’s jokes about Cook may not be entirely unfounded for some. Recently, Cook has received criticism for his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, who is 26 years younger than him.