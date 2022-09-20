Kate Winslet’s Representative Offers Health Update After Star Rushed to Hospital

Kate Winslet is reassuring concerned fans that she’s okay following a nasty fall on the set of her film shooting in Croatia. The Titanic star suffered no serious injuries. However, Winslet saw a doctor at a nearby hospital after the fall, reports People.

“Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production,” a spokesperson explained in a statement. “She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

In Lee, Kate Winslet takes on the title role of a model-turned-World War II reporter Lee Miller, who worked for Vogue throughout the conflict. According to her own archives, one of her most famous photographs from the era is a snap of her bathing in Adolf Hitler’s bathtub. As early as 2015, Winslet had been attached to the role, according to Deadline.

Kate Winslet stresses her new role isn’t just a biopic

However, Lee isn’t the life story of Lee Miller. In 2021, Kate Winslet told Deadline that the film is not a biopic because it focuses on “the most interesting decade in her life.” “To make a story about Lee’s whole life, that’s a series worth for HBO,” she said back then.

“What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through. It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time.” The filmmakers felt it was most important to zero in on that period of Lee’s story. “That is the story we want people to know about Lee more than the many other parts of her life,” Winslet said.

After receiving critical acclaim for her work in Mare of Easttown, Winslet took a break from acting in 2021. “I took last year off to be with my family and to recover from Mare of Easttown. It was good to have a bit of a reset,” Winslet explained to Variety. In the interview, Winslet expressed her eagerness to “throw [herself] back into it.” “For an actor, there’s nothing as thrilling as being in a room with other actors,” Winslet said. “I am craving that again. But I’ve got heaps going on this year so I’m excited to get going.”

Lee is one of four upcoming projects that Winslet has scheduled, including the film Avatar: The Way of Water. Of course, this project will reteam her with her Titanic director, James Cameron. The budget for the film is reportedly a staggering $250 million. The long-awaited sequel is due out in December. Meanwhile, Jude Law, Marion Cotillard, and Andy Samberg are among Lee’s cast. Lee is expected to debut sometime next year.