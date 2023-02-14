Katherine Schwarzenegger Recalls Meeting ‘Terminal List’ Star Chris Pratt at Church

Nearly four years after marrying Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger recalls meeting the Terminal List star at church.

During her appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show late last week, Schwarzenegger stated that meeting Pratt at church was sweet. “But he didn’t try and pick me up at church,” she clarified. “Everybody’s always like, ‘How did that happen that you were in church? How’d that work?’”

After meeting each other, Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s oldest child began dating in 2018. They eventually got engaged in 2019 and were married that same year. Speaking about the relationship she has with Chris, Katherine said, “I think anyone who finds the person that they get to spend the rest of their life with… It’s a huge gift and a huge blessing, so I feel really lucky.”

Since getting married in 2019, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have expanded their family and welcomed two daughters, Lyla and Eloise. Pratt shares 10-year-old son Jack with his ex-wife Anna Paris. During the interview, Barrymore asked Schwarzenegger how she found someone to be “the one” the way she did with Pratt.

“You know who would love to find you somebody? My mother,” Schwarzenegger answered. “It’s like her pride in life. Loves, loves to be matchmaker, she will do it.”

It has been reported that Shriver actually introduced Schwarzenegger to Pratt.

Katherine Schwarzenegger Addresses ‘Controversy’ Surrounding Her Husband Chris Pratt Over ‘Insensitive’ Instagram Post

Meanwhile, Katherine Schwarzenegger spoke about the “controversy” surrounding her husband Chris Pratt, and how she tends to ignore the negative comments about the Terminal List star.

In 2021, Pratt made headlines over what some considered an “insensitive remark” towards his first wife Anna Paris, and their son Jack while celebrating Katherine on Instagram. “She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter,” Pratt wrote about Schwarzenegger. “The chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love! She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me.”

The post sparked backlash since Pratt and Faris’ son Jack was born prematurely. Katherine said that despite the situation, she took the online backlash with a grain of salt. “I see what people say,” she told The New York Times. “But I just know that it’s so far from the reality.”

Chris Pratt notably addressed what happened during an interview with Men’s Health magazine in 2022. “A bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born prematurely. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.’ And I’m like, That is f–ked up,” Pratt declared. The actor also admitted he cried and was bothered by the comments because he knows Jack is going to read it all one day. “I was like, I hate that these blessings in my life are — to the people close to me — a real burden.”