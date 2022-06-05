Kathie Lee Gifford ‘Finally’ Meets Her New Grandchild in Sweet Pic: ‘Beautiful Gift From God’

Kathie Lee Gifford loves to take on new roles. The longtime television host seems to be tireless, taking over our morning airwaves for decades now. However, it is her latest role that has Kathie Lee Gifford beaming with love; the role of grandmother.

Last week, Kathie Lee Gifford and her family gleefully announced the arrival of the television host’s grandchild, Frankie. And now, Gifford is sharing her new bundle of joy with the rest of us in an adorable Twitter post.

“Finally got to meet this beautiful gift from God!!” Kathie Lee Gifford shares with her Twitter followers on June 4.

“Frankie,” the proud grandmother adds. Of course, this name is extra special to Kathie Lee and her family. Gifford’s brand-new grandbaby is named after her late husband, broadcasting legend, Frank Gifford.

Finally got to meet this beautiful gift from God!! Frankie pic.twitter.com/LQSXy4kvP3 — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) June 4, 2022

A Joyous Moment For New Grandma Kathie Lee Gifford, And A Touching Tribute To The Late Frank Gifford

The big news was announced last week by Gifford’s son, Cody, and his wife, Erika. Fans get to meet the darling addition in a touching Instagram post. The message features two pics…one of the growing family. Mom, Erika is holding Frankie while a beaming Cody snaps a pic.

“Best day of our lives,” Erika writes in the exciting message.

“At a whopping 8lbs 8oz three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford,” Erika continues, announcing the arrival of her new bundle of joy.

“‘Frankie’ has changed our lives forever,” the proud mother continues in the touching message. “We have not stopped bursting with so much love and gratitude for God’s most precious gift.”

The heartwarming Instagram post also includes a message sharing the important meaning of Frankie’s first and middle names.

“Frank ‘Frankie’ after C’s pops,” the new mother writes in her Insta post.

“Michael after my uncle who passed away last year at 61 whose name also means ‘gift of god,’” the proud mother adds.

“Two strong men,” Erika shares in the emotional message. “gone but never forgotten.”

The Proud Grandmother Can’t Contain Her Excitement

Of course, the proud grandmother had to share the adorable addition to the family, sharing a pic of a sleeping little Frankie. And, it is clear from the message that this grandmother couldn’t be any prouder of her son’s growing family.

What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life? I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty pic.twitter.com/yDjlzDIeB9 — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) June 1, 2022

“What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life?” Kathie Lee Gifford gushes in the June 1 Twitter post announcing little Frankie’s arrival to her followers.

“I cannot contain my joy,” the proud grandmother continues. “Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8 lbs. 8 oz. of sheer beauty.”