Kathie Lee Gifford’s Grandson Dresses Up Like Her Late Husband in Adorable Pic

Kathie Lee Gifford’s son Cody Gifford is showing some love for his late father, Frank Gifford. This comes as Cody and his wife, Erika Brown Gifford dress their little 7-month-old son, Frank Michael up as the twin of Frank Sr. The adorable pics were shared with us all, thankfully, as the Gifford family posted all of the cuteness in a recent Instagram post.

Frank Michael, Kathie Lee Gifford’s Young Grandson, Shows Of His Pride For His Granpa’s Team In Adorable New Insta Posts

Cody and Erika Gifford’s young 7-month-old son was named after Kathie Lee Gifford’s late husband, the late NFL legend, Frank Gifford. Now the new parents are honoring Gifford in this adorable Instagram post as Frank Michael twins with a photo of his late grandpa.

“Big Frank —swipe—> Little Frankie,” notes the caption alongside the adorable Instagram post.

The too-sweet Insta post’s comment then includes three heart emojis – one white, one blue, and one red. This, of course, represents the late Frank Gifford’s beloved NY Giants.

“SO proud of Grandpa’s team,” the message continues with a football emoji. “Go @NYGiants,” the Insta post adds.

Baby Frank Is Twinning Perfectly With The Elder Frank

The photo set included in the Insta post begins with a photo of the late Frank Gifford, Kathie Lee Gifford’s longtime love. Gifford spent 12 years playing for the Giants. In this pic, Gifford is a young footballer donning a white button-down with a tie. He has a sweater over the shirt and tie. Gifford tops the look off with a beret as he holds a football.

The next pic shows the tiny Frank, adorably dressed in a similar outfit including a precious beret. The infant is holding a tiny football, chewing on the plush toy in the pic.

Gifford Shares A Thanksgiving Day Pic Of Her Most Adorable Little “Turkey”

Little Frank Michael gets plenty of online love. In fact, the little boy’s mom shared a precious pic of her little guy dressed up as a tiny turkey.

“Our plates (metaphorically and literally) and hearts are so full,” the proud mama shares in her holiday post.

“Been gobbling this little [turkey] up every chance we get,” the comment continues. “Forever overflowing with thankfulness to Jesus for our greatest blessing that is the little Fwanks.”

Of course, grandma Kathie Lee Gifford couldn’t help but comment on the precious pic. In her message, the 69-year-old Today show host comments on how perfect her little grandson is.

“Sheer perfection,” the proud grandma gushes. “Straight from Heaven’s Gate miss you guys so much, but so grateful for all of our blessings.”