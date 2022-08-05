Kathie Lee Gifford Speaks on ‘TODAY Show,’ Working With Regis Philbin

Talk show icon Kathie Lee Gifford enjoyed decades of fame while hosting two of the most popular morning series in history. But it’s not until now that she can finally say she’s living the dream.

Gifford helped people around the country wake up every morning by hosting Live with Regis and Kathie Lee and Live with Kelly and Ryan from 1988 until 2021. And she spent 17 years chatting on the Today Show starting in 2004.

Aside from her hosting duties, the star also has an impressive background in acting, producing, writing, and directing. And she has lent her voice to soundtracks and other musical works.

But despite all of her projects in the industry, she’s only now found her true passion. At 63 years old, Gifford has taken her wealth of knowledge and experience to bring a musical re-telling of the bible to the big screen with a project called The Way. The film is just one of the times that she’s recently bridged her religious faith with her Hollywood talents

“I loved doing the show with Regis [Philbin],” she told Fox News Digital. “I loved doing the show with Hoda [Kotb].” “But those were never my dream jobs. My dream job is what I’m doing now. Writing music and writing movies and writing and directing in beautiful places.”

Kathie Lee Gifford is Bringing a Biblical Musical to To Theaters This Fall

The new endeavors began four years ago. Gifford and Christian singer Nicole C. Mullen met to “write a little song.” And the tune turned into an 11-and-a-half minute oratorio called The God Who Sees.”

The title brought millions of YouTube views, which got Kathie Lee Gifford thinking.

“I realized that this is what the rest of my life had to be about,” she continued. “I had to take more stories because they’re epic, fantastic stories from the Bible …Nobody’s ever seen the Bible this way.”

The Way is a 75-minute musical retelling of the Bible. The story begins with the dawn of creation and concludes with the New Testament. All of the songs have a more modern feel than most biblical tales.

Mullen once again paired with Gifford for the movie. And she was joined by fellow Christian stars Jimmie Allen, Danny Gokey, Larry Gatlin, and BeBe Winans. Kathie Lee Gifford narrates the story and shows off her own singing voice on a few occasions.

The Way makes its theatrical premiere on Thurs., September 1. And if you’re interested in seeing the film, make sure you clear that day on your calendar. The movie will only stay in theaters for one day.