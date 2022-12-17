Another grandbaby for Kathie Lee Gifford! The former Today show co-host’s daughter Cassidy Gifford announced she and her husband Ben Wierda are expecting their first child together.

The announcement, which featured a small Christmas stocking in between two large stockings, revealed the exciting news. “A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas,” Kathie Lee Gifford’s daughter confirmed. “Our little peanut arriving June 2023.”

Kathie Lee Gifford’s daughter also posted “Jeremiah 1:5” which reads, “I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born I set you apart and appointed you as my prophet to the nations.”

The big news from Kathie Lee Gifford’s daughter comes less than two years after Cassidy and Ben got married. “We actually met when Ben was 13 and I was 10,” Cassidy previously told PEOPLE. She said Ben’s mom and Kathie Lee Gifford had met through a mutual friend in the Florida Keys. “My family would always go for the holidays,” Cassidy explained. “Their kids matched up with ages with my brother and I. You don’t always get along with your family friends’ kids, but we hit it off.”

Although she and Ben were always best friends, sparks between Wierda and the daughter of Kathie Lee Gifford didn’t happen until 2015. “It was very quick,” she said. “It was only after seven months of dating, which I know sounds very quick, but at that point, we already had done so much life together and knew each other so well for so long. Once we started dating, it was kind of a no-brainer for us. We were in it and in it completely.”

Kathie Lee Gifford Became A Grandmother For the First Time in May 2022

As previously reported, Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandmother for the first time in May 2022 when her son Cody and daughter-in-law Erika welcomed their son., Frank Michael Gifford.

“Best day of our lives,” Erika shared. “At a whopping 8lbs 8oz three weeks early, Frank Michael Gifford, ‘Frankie’ has changed our lives forever. We have no stopped bursting with so much love and gratitude for God’s most precious gift.”

Kathie Lee Gifford also shared her excitement for the little one. “What greater miracle is there than the miracle of life?” She tweeted. “I cannot contain my joy. Thank you God for the gift of little Frank Michael Gifford. 8lbs 8oz of sheer beauty.”

Kathie Lee Gifford also spoke about how Cody named his son after her late husband and Cody’s father. “I didn’t know what they were going to name him,” the former Today show co-host said. “I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man. But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero and he still is.”