Kathy Griffin Uses Late Mom’s Twitter Account To Rip Elon Musk, Skirt Ban

Kathy Griffin impersonated Elon Musk on Twitter after he banned her main account, tweeting from her late mother’s account. After changing her Twitter name to “Elon Musk,” Griffin was thrown off the social media platform. Musk followed up the comedian’s ban by making an announcement. “Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying ‘parody’ will be permanently suspended.”

Griffin decided to return to Twitter using the account of her late mother, Maggie Griffin. Maggie, who was Kathy’s co-star on My Life on the D-List for six seasons, died in March 2020. Maggie also appeared with her daughter in projects such as Kathy and Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story. “I’m tweeting from my dead mother’s account,” Kathy tweeted from the Maggie Griffin Twitter account. “She would not mind.”

One Twitter user criticized Kathy Griffin for taking on the role of her late mother after she got banned for impersonating Elon Musk. However, the comedian quickly pushed back. “Oh, for gods sake…look at the date on the tweet you are referencing. It is from 2019. My wonderful mother had an account that I ran for her. She passed away, but I always kept the account. Trust me, she would be with me on this. Relax.”

Kathy Griffin fired back after Elon Musk made a joke at her expense

Later, Musk joked that Griffin got suspended from Twitter for “impersonating a comedian.” She was quick to retort about the somewhat obvious quip. “I mean…you stole that joke, you asshole. People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack. Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something.”

Musk later tweeted that she could have her account back if she really wants it by paying $8, referring to the new subscription model for Twitter Blue. After Griffin was banned, the hashtag #FreeKathy started trending on Twitter. Celebrities like Mark Hamill shared the hashtag, which the Maggie Griffin account retweeted.

Griffin previously used her mom’s account to access Twitter during an earlier suspension back in 2019. However, by doing this latest stunt, she also risks getting her mom’s account suspended. Twitter’s ‘ban evasion policy’ is the reason for this. “Twitter reserves the right to also permanently suspend any other account we believe the same account holder or entity may be operating in violation of our earlier suspension,” the policy states. “[This is] regardless of when the other account was created.”

However, Griffin is dismissive of the policy. “My wonderful mother had an account that I ran for her,” she tweeted. “She passed away, but I always kept the account. Trust me, she would be with me on this. Relax.” She also added another #FreeKathy with the Tweet.