katie-couric-reveals-breast-cancer-diagnosis

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and with just a few days until we bid September goodbye, former TODAY and CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric revealed she represents one of the many people affected by breast cancer in the states and around the globe.

Taking to Instagram with an emotional post, Katie Couric revealed she received her breast cancer diagnosis back in June. In her post, she wrote, “Every two minutes, a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. On June 21st, I became one of them.”

Couric’s diagnosis is certainly heartbreaking and difficult. However, according to Variety, the former news anchor hopes to share her story in order to attract greater awareness of an ongoing epidemic among women.

Speaking to her fanbase, Couric continued, “As we approach #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth, I wanted to share my personal story with you all and encourage you to get screened and understand that you may fall into a category of women who needs more than a mammogram.”

Per the news outlet, Couric’s June breast cancer diagnosis resulted in surgery in July. She then began radiation treatments on September 7th.

Katie Couric’s breast cancer diagnosis is even more impactful for several reasons. She recently noted that her first husband, Jay Monahan, died from colon cancer at just 42 years old. In addition, her sister also died early from pancreatic cancer, passing at 54 years old.

Of her own cancer diagnosis, the former news anchor said it has left her with a “suspended animation feeling.”

Katie Couric Tributed Jay Monahan During Her Daughter’s Wedding Last Year

Jay Monahan passed away more than two decades ago in 1998. But, during her daughter’s wedding last year, Katie Couric took a moment to reflect on her late husband and share a heartbreaking tribute.

While wedding days are meant to be filled with joy, Couric pointed out that one of the saddest parts about her daughter’s special day is that so many special people were missing. During her speech at the special event, Couric shared, “I wouldn’t be honest if I didn’t tell you that for many years I’d been dreading this day — because of the people who are not here.”

Her speech referenced many important people in her and her daughter’s life, including grandparents and other family relatives. However, Jay Monahan most prominently featured in the anchor’s speech.

“But most of all,” she continued at the time, “the father of the bride, Jay Monahan. Jay would be so proud of you both and so thrilled that Ellie married a lacrosse player. And a terrific guy.”

Katie Couric concluded her emotional speech, “Ellie, he would be beaming to witness the woman you’ve become…and somehow, some way I hope he is.”