Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain Lead July 4th Protests on Social Media

Celebrities Katy Perry and Jessica Chastain have taken to social media to urge protests during the 4th of July holiday. The protests are in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade recently.

“Baby you’re a firework” is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 4, 2022

“‘Baby you’re a firework’ is a 10 but women in the US have fewer rights than an actual sparkler smh,” Perry wrote on her Twitter. The tweet was met with thousands of likes and comments.

Other celebrities join Perry

Jessica Chastain also posted an image in protest on her Twitter. In the image, the actor looks nonplussed as she flashes both of her middle fingers. “Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights,” the Jurassic World actor captioned the image.

Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi also shared in the protest. She posted a red, white, and blue-themed dessert with frosting that spelled out “Separate church & state.” In a reply to the image, she added more context. “Not much to celebrate this 4th, I’m afraid. Let’s just hope everyone can keep safe and peaceful today and that soon our nation veers away from this precipice.”

Not to be outdone, actor Bette Midler also took to social media. Midler a captioned image that read: “4th of July has been canceled following a shortage of Independence. Sincerely, Women.” In a separate tweet, she elaborated. “WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives, and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!” Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner also shared the image Midler used.

More than just entertainers are protesting the 4th

Not only celebrities were protesting. Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) posted on Twitter that this 4th of July is “overshadowed by the dark reality of the Supreme Court’s decision that makes half of America less equal.”She then added, “Instead of celebrations & BBQs, many are opting to do the most American thing they can do today: protest peacefully​. ”

NPR also got in on the protest for the 4th. For 33 years, veteran NPR “Morning Edition” host Steve Inskeep has read America’s founding document on July Fourth to commemorate the holiday. This year’s tradition came to an abrupt halt in 2022.

“This July 4th we break with tradition,” tweeted“Morning Edition” co-host Leila Fadel. “Instead of a reading of the Declaration of Independence @NPRinskeep examines what equality means and has meant in this document. Important segment about our past and future.”

On Friday, June 24, the Supreme Court ruled that a constitutional right to abortion does not exist and gave individual states the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice entirely.