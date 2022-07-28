Keanu Reeves Almost Changed His Stage Name to ‘Chuck Spadina’

A video of a young Keanu Reeves went viral on Twitter Wednesday. The video depicts Reeves talking about a collection of teddy bears. As you can see, he’s always been a goofy and fun-loving guy.

Keanu Reeves reporting on teddy bears in Toronto in 1984. The young actor has recently disclosed that he came very close to taking on the stage name, Chuck Spadina, soon after this. A nod to his hometown of Toronto. pic.twitter.com/et8IA01bLa — Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) July 28, 2022

“Keanu Reeves reporting on teddy bears in Toronto in 1984,” the post is captioned. “The young actor has recently disclosed that he came very close to taking on the stage name, Chuck Spadina, soon after this. A nod to his hometown of Toronto.”

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon from a few years ago, he touches on why he almost used the stage name.

He said upon arriving to Hollywood, his manager wanted to change his name. “They did it the first day I got there,” the actor recalled.



The actor claims he went to the beach to contemplate whether he wanted to change his name. He settled on the name “Chuck Spadina” and brought the name back to his manager. He said he also contemplated the name “Templeton Page Taylor.”

Reeves said “I had to wear them down,” trying to convince them that his actual name would work. Eventually, though, Reeves stuck with his given name, and it’s safe to say that was the right call. You can watch the rest of the Fallon interview below.

Keanu Reeves To Serve As Host of New Formula One Series

The actor will soon host a new docuseries about Formula One racing. The series is set to air on Disney+.

According to Variety, the new series mainly focuses on Formula One Managing Director Ross Brawn.

Reeves attended the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, U.K. There, he spoke to racing journalists about the upcoming docuseries. Firstly, he said, “We want to tell that amazing remarkable story [of Brawn GP]. There is so much to talk about.”

Disney+ representatives declined to confirm the show. However, Variety believes the show will air on the streamer in the fall of 2023.

Formula One enjoys increased relevance in entertainment lately. Currently, multiple projects about Formula One are being created. Apple Studios commissioned John Krasinski, Brad Pitt, and Jerry Bruckheimer to create a Formula One movie. Also, a movie about ex-Formula One star Bernie Ecclestone currently sits in the production stages. Lastly, an Italian studio called Fandango is creating a series based on Formula One’s first female driver.

The popular sport boasts the fastest regulated road-course racing cars on the planet. For example, the cars generate aerodynamic downforce to propel them to such high speeds. Then, the downforce also creates turbulence behind each car. This turbulence makes it harder for other cars to overtake. In 2022, Formula One introduced modified wings. Therefore, these modified wings helped make overtaking easier.

The Telegraph estimates the cost of maintaining a Formula One team at $247 million. The Formula One season consists of multiple races. However, the races take place on purposely-constructed courses and through actual roads. Next, each driver must hold a valid Super License. A Super License requires the highest level of training to receive.

Liberty Media acquired the Formula One Group in 2017 from private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners for $8 billion. Clearly, Formula One demands top-dollar attention. Max Verstappen won the 2021 Formula One World Championship.