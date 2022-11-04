Keanu Reeves Claims He Was Blacklisted by Fox for a Decade: Here’s Why

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in the movie industry but he happened to be blacklisted by a studio. It happened to be from Fox Studios, Far Out Magazine reports. But Reeves said it happened after the actor refused to be a part of a sequel for Speed. Reeves was not interested in coming back to the movie. Sandra Bullock did sign up to come back in her role. The studio replaced Reeves with Jason Patric. What happened? Speed 2 was not well received at all. In an article with GQ, Reeves said, “I didn’t work with [Fox] again until The Day the Earth Stood Still.”

Reeves has appeared in some of the most popular movies of all time, including, of course, The Matrix. There are many scenes in the movie that do stand out. But what about the “extraordinary” process around a best-known scene? Reeves, of course, played Neo in there. He talked with a Vanity Fair reporter about filming one of those scenes.

Keanu Reeves Talked About Filming Scene In ‘The Matrix’

“When it came to shooting Neo dodging the bullets, it was on a stage with a green screen and more than 100 cameras,” he said. “I was on a wire, and it was extraordinary to be the human piece of ‘bullet time’ and do something physically impossible.” But the scene involves a lot of twists and turns. If you remember, there’s also a lot of different choreography that does represent some iconic Matrix scenes.

One thing that people may not know about Reeves is that he is a Canadian. Some people might want to know if he would be willing to switch and become an American. He talked about it in a recent appearance with ABC talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I came to Hollywood when I was 20, drove in my car,” Reeves said. “I’ve been living here since 1985.” Reeves is still a Canadian citizen. But Kimmel asked Reeves if being an American citizen was not important to him. Reeves said, “Yeah, man, why not?”

Kimmel joked, “Well why hasn’t the president called and said, ‘Hey, we’d love to sign you up?'” Reeves said, “I’ll send him some BRZRKR,” Reeves said. That is the name of his new comic book. Maybe Reeves would consider coming down and being a part of the United States as a citizen in his lifetime. Who knows? People can still fall in love with his film work and hope that he will appear again as Neo. Of course, some fans might not mind seeing him in another Bill & Ted movie, too.