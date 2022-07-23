Keanu Reeves is known for the air of mystery he projects…this includes often skipping some press events in the name of privacy. However, while his personal privacy is a priority to the longtime actor, so are the films the actor dedicates so much of his time to creating. This is exactly the passion Keanu Reeves showed recently when he makes a surprise appearance during Comic Con. Crashing a panel and giving fans some big info on his upcoming John Wick project.

Keanu Reeves Makes A Surprise Appearance Helping To Unveil John Wick 4 Trailer

Fans were shocked recently while attending the San Diego Comic-Con event when Keanu Reeves crashed the Collider’s Directors on Directing panel. And, Keanu Reeves was joining John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Staheski on the panel. To add to the excitement, the longtime actor helped to introduce the first trailer of the Lionsgate production which is set for a spring 2023 release.

“Sorry to crash the party,” Keanu Reeves quips as he takes the stage.

“They threw me out here,” Reeves jokes.

Getting A First Glimpse Of Long-Awaited John Wick Production

As this intense trailer begins, we see Reeves’ famous character, John Wick punching a pole that has been wrapped in rope. This is Wick keeping up with his incredible training, no doubt. As this happens we hear John Wick’s voice over the video.

“Have you given any thought to where this ends?” Wick asks in the clip.

“No one, not even you, can kill everyone,” the voiceover continues. Then, Lawrence Fishurnes’s unmistakable voice comes on, asking Wick the ultimate question. “Are you ready John?” Fishbourne’s Bowery King asks in the trailer.

“Yeah,” responds Reeves’ John Wick in his trademark cool response.

Wick Just Loves His Nunchucks

As the panel continues, the film’s director Chad Stahelski quips that the film has a lot of nunchucks throwout.

“We just love nunchucks,” the John Wick director continues in the panel.

“I think you just like to torture your lead character,” responds Reeves with a chuckle.

Reeves Discusses His Dream Role

Keanu Reeves has brought some of the most iconic film characters to life during his prolific acting career. However, there is one role he would love to tackle in the future. This role? The caped crusader himself…Batman!

“I love Batman as a character,” the 57-year-old actor explains. “I love him in the comic books, the films,” Reeves explains.

And, while Reeves does note he has lent his voice to Batman, his ultimate dream is to land a live-action role portraying the dark superhero. In fact, this has “always been a dream” for the star.