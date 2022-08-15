Keanu Reeves Opens Up About Those Insane Horse Stunts in ‘John Wick 3’

Among the numerous celebrities in Hollywood, one actor continues to prove himself a top action star while being considered the most lovable man in America. Since the 80s, actor Keanu Reeves graced movie sets with his dedication to his craft and more importantly, treating those around him with love and respect. Throughout his time in Hollywood, Reeves landed roles in The Matrix, Speed, Point Break, and the highly successful John Wick. While Reeves is nearing the end of his 50s, the star shows no sign of slowing down with John Wick 4. Although not retiring any time soon, the actor recently explained the one stunt that was incredibly complicated.

Scheduled for a March 2023 release, the John Wick series found itself in an interesting spot as each new addition appears to up the conflict and stunts. The series went from hand-to-hand combat to full-blown car chases and even horses. In John Wick: Parabellum, Keanu Reeves finds himself riding a horse as a group of assassins trail behind him. Speaking about the process on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the actor admitted to the stunt being both complex and extremely dangerous. He noted for safety, they added a harnessing rig to support him. “They had a safety system. So they created this rig with a horse behind a truck with a thing with wires.”

Having a background with horses, Keanu Reeves recalled how horse master Tad Griffith worked closely with him to make him feel comfortable around the animal. The actor included that working with Griffith was just another perk of starring in John Wick.

Increasing the Violence With Keanu Reeves And Donnie Yen

As for what is in store for John Wick in the newest film, Keanu Reeves didn’t give too much away, but director Chad Stahelski revealed it will be the longest film in the series. And for the story, “I love mythology. I don’t really believe — at least for the ‘John Wick’ movies — in a three-act structure. I believe in storytelling and leaving it. You know, we’ve always seen John Wick as Odysseus. So we take the time we need to tell the story. As long as we don’t fall asleep watching it, we keep it going. But I guess there is a bathroom limit.”

Another anticipated moment in the upcoming film includes a showdown between two action stars, Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen. Showing some footage to fans at Comic-Con, the crowd erupted in cheers as the two came to blows.

With numerous avenues to explore with Keanu Reeves and now the star of Ip Man, Stahelski described the joy of writing a scene. “Okay, Donnie is amazing at this. Keanu is amazing at this. They’re both great actors, so let’s lean onto that, and let’s do something we haven’t seen before.’ So now, that Donnie Yen with a sword and a pistol and Keanu with a samurai sword and a couple of pistols and throwing an AR-15 and a glass mirror room with Japanese artifacts. And yeah, throw in a couple of dogs, and let’s see what happens.”