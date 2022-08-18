Keanu Reeves Could Have Been a Legitimate College Football Quarterback, According to Former Coaches

When thinking about iconic actors in Hollywood, it is hard not to include Keanu Reeves on that list. Besides starring in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the actor also landed roles in cult-classic films like Point Break, Speed, The Matrix, and The Devil’s Advocate. With over 30 years in Hollywood, Reeves continues to prove his talent and action-star status by filming the fourth John Wick film. At 57 years old, the star doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon with his dream of being Batman one day. But besides the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, apparently, Reeves isn’t only good at acting but football as well.

Thanks to The Athletic, numerous people who worked alongside Keanu Reeves detailed how the actor could have played college football as a quarterback. Speaking with actors, stuntmen, football players, and even former coaches, all reiterated the natural athleticism of Reeves and how his skills were noticeable.

One person to praise Keanu Reeves for his skills was former UCLA football coach, Rick Neuheisel. He recalled meeting the star while he prepared for Point Break. “He was going to be an FBI agent that was a former All-American quarterback trying to infiltrate this surf group, and there was going to be a beach football scene and he has to look like he is playing football. Could I teach him some basics? I said: ‘I’d just seen Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, I’m all in.’”

The Dream Role According To Keanu Reeves

Besides Neuheisel, T.J. Rubley, who is a quarterback coach, helped the star on the set of The Replacements, a film about a rising football team made up of outcasts. While on set, Rubley admitted that the skills shown by Keanu Reeves were definitely on the college level. “Truth be told, when Keanu was done, he could drop back, he could throw just about every throw on the route tree. He probably would have been recruited by Division II or Division III (schools) out of high school.”

Focusing on his acting, Keanu Reeves took a different career path that landed him A-list status in Hollywood. His most recent film, DC League of Super-Pets, has the actor voicing the caped crusader himself, Batman. Speaking with Extra about working on the film, Reeves revealed the role of Batman is a dream job. “I love Batman as a character, and I love him in the comic books, in the films, so to get the opportunity to voice, to play Batman, was awesome.”

Given that Batman is currently in the hands of both Matt Reeves and Robert Pattison, Keanu Reeves added, “It’s always been a dream, but Pattinson’s got Batman right now. He’s doing awesome. Maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman.”