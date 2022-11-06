Keanu Reeves Responds to ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry’s Bizarre Comments About Him: Report

After Matthew Perry made some rather bizarre comments about Keanu Reeves, it’s now Reeves’ turn to respond to them. We get a little bit more about this from US Weekly and Yahoo!. Let’s go back to Perry’s memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. It is now out to be read by people. The book does focus a lot on Perry’s addiction issues and his recovery.

Insider had previously reported that in his memoir, Perry talked about how he nearly died after his colon burst from opioid use when he was 49 years old. Yet the book also had some rather strange references and anecdotes about other celebrities. He included some of those who died from drug overdoses, too.

Excerpts published by Variety and The Sunday Times had Perry mention Reeves twice. This was also while Perry reflected on River Phoenix, Chris Farley, and Heath Ledger, who all died from drug issues. “River was a beautiful man, inside and out — too beautiful for this world, it turned out,” Perry wrote in his book. “It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Reeves read those comments. The actor, of course, is known for appearing in The Matrix and John Wick movies. An anonymous insider quoted by Insider said Reeves thought the comments came “out of left field” but they “backfired” after Perry’s apology. The Friends star did issue an apology to Deadline. He said that he is “actually a big fan of Keanu” and that he chose “a random name.” “My mistake. I apologize,” he said. “I should have used my own name instead.” Representatives for Perry and Reeves did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In fact, people who know Reeves quite well consider him as one of the nicest celebrities out there. When these comments came out, some people might have just wondered if Perry was talking about someone else. Still, the fact that Reeves commented on this means that he was aware of the situation. Did you know that the actor was blacklisted by Fox for a decade? It’s true. Reeves simply refused to appear in a sequel for his hit movie Speed. But Sandra Bullock returned and Jason Patric was penciled in for Reeves’ role. As you might or might not know, Speed 2 did not get a lot of love from the movie goers. What was Reeves’ response? He talked about it in an interview with GQ. Reeves said, “I didn’t work with [Fox] again until The Day the Earth Stood Still.”