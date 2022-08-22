Keanu Reeves Revealed His Favorite Movies of All Time: See the Full List

Receiving his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2005, actor Keanu Reeves landed the coveted spot after starring in films like Point Break, The Matrix, and Speed. Not to mention the numerous hits that came later like John Wick and Constantine. He also lent his likeness and voice for the video game Cyberpunk 2077. Reprising his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrection, Reeves found himself alongside an old friend, Carrie-Ann Moss. While touring the world, promoting the last film in the Matrix franchise, Moss shared what it was like acting beside the iconic actor and the list he gave her when she asked for movie recommendations.

Although an action star in his own right, it appears that Reeves’ love for acting stems from a healthy love for movies. But before Moss revealed his top 20 favorite films, she noted his dedication to his craft, saying, “His work ethic is unlike anyone I’ve ever met, and I’ve seen it up close: He trains harder, works harder, cares more, always asks more and more questions to understand the depth of what we’re doing.” She added, “And while he was doing all of that for himself, he always had an eye out for me. Like when I asked him for those movies, it seems like a little thing, but he’s so busy, he’s exhausted, and took the time to write this very, very thoughtful list.”

Keanu Reeves Shares Love For Stanley Kubrick

While a dedicated list of films created by Keanu Reeves is new, his love for cinema has been well-documented. During an interview with Guardian, Reeves explained that famed director Stanley Kubrick would have loved his style. “I would’ve been his wet dream!” The actor noted Kubrick’s addiction to retakes. “After take 400, Kubrick would’ve been, [adopts grizzled Brooklyn accent] ‘All right, cut!’ and I’d be, like, ‘Stanley, can I do one more?’”.

As for the film that landed on Keanue Reeves’ top 20 list, they included: