Keanu Reeves’ Surprising TV History Before ‘The Devil in the White City’

The TV time of Keanu Reeves is definitely overshadowed by all of the movies that he’s starred in throughout his illustrious career. Yet we will be seeing him again on the small screen in The Devil in the White City, which is being done by Hulu. There are a couple of big names connected with the miniseries in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio as executive producers. But we’re talking about his TV career here. You’d be surprised to see how much work he has done in the medium.

His first credit, according to IMDb, is as a teen client in the 1984 show Hangin’ It. In 1985, Reeves popped up on Night Heat and Comedy Factory along with a TV movie, Letting Go. As we move along in this TV work review, 1986 finds him playing Michael Riley and credited as K.C. Reeves on the anthology series The Magical World of Disney. That work was in a movie titled Young Again. We also saw Reeves pop up in TV movies like Act of Vengeance, The Brotherhood of Justice, Under the Influence, and Babes in Toyland.

TV Career Of Keanu Reeves Includes Appearance On ‘The Tracey Ullman Show’

Meanwhile, Reeves appeared as Joey in a 1987 episode of Trying Times. Yet in 1989, he played Ted Logan in the movie Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. He would see his career skyrocket thanks to that funny movie. But his TV work continued that year with an appearance on The Tracey Ullman Show. He also appeared on American Playhouse that year, too. The success of his movie with Alex Winter would lead, in 1990, to an animated TV show. Yes, it was based on the movie and had Reeves and Winter as voiceover talents.

Additionally, in 1999, he appeared as himself in the show Action. Moving forward in his career, Reeves, would play Tex for a season in the series Swedish Dicks in 2016-18. All of that work, along with his movies, would lead up to his upcoming miniseries. The role on Swedish Dicks was as a supporting character, not the main star. Finally, why in the world would Reeves choose to do it? The actor talked about it in an interview with KTLA 5 in Los Angeles.

“I love the material and, in terms of ‘the food chain,’ I don’t know, I mean I’m really grateful to be here, and to have the opportunity …,” Reeves said in 2017. “That’s really all I have to say. I really love working with everyone and the series is fantastic and it’s funny and it’s awesome.” Well, here’s hoping that this new miniseries is all kinds of awesome in itself, too, with Reeves on board.