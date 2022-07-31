Keanu Reeves’ Wheels: Why Porsche Built the ‘John Wick’ Star a Custom 911

Keanu Reeves fell in love with Porsche when he was a kid. His grandmother gave him several toy cars and he had a few favorites. Among them was a gray Porsche 911 Turbo. So he bought one for himself when he was an adult.

It was a 911 Carrera 4S with a sunroof and manual transmission. The Type 933 rear-wheel drive model was offered in the United States between 1995-98, and it had a 3.6 liter M64 naturally aspirated engine.

The car was stolen when Reeves was away filming a movie. He believed that the vehicle was targeted because it was one of the last of its kind with an air-cooled engine. He eventually decided that he wanted a new Porsche, but he wanted something that was uniquely his own. So he called up Porsche in Beverly Hills and got to work on his order.

He ended up with a car that had the interior trim panels anodized black and a custom 12-o’clock center marker on the steering wheel. According to Porsche, he actually drove the new vehicle to the set while filming the first John Wick movie.

Keanu Reeves is Returning to ‘John Wick’ Soon

Keanu Reeves is bringing ‘John Wick’ back soon. He recently debuted the trailer for John Wick 4 when he made a surprise appearance at Comic Con. The film is one of many that were pushed back due to the pandemic. It is now expect to hit theaters in the spring of 2023.

In a new book, we learned that Keanu Reeves wasn’t the first choice to portray ‘John Wick.’ When producer Basil Iwaynk first read the script, he thought that the character should be played by an older action star, like Clint Eastwood or Harrison Ford. Reeves was in his 40s at the time, and he wasn’t in anything big. He had a few projects, but nothing the size of The Matrix. His agent connected with the filmmakers and asked if they had any action movies that may fit. They mentioned ‘John Wick,’ but still weren’t convinced the role was for Reeves.

When Keanu Reeves met with the team, they were all on the same page. And Reeves told them that he wasn’t going to play the character “old.” They all accepted that was the path forward.

Keanu Reeves’s latest project is DC League of Super-Pets, where he lends his voice to Batman. It’s an all-star cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski and many more.

According to iMDB, there’s already a ‘Chapter 5’ of John Wick in the works. He’ll also star in a miniseries that’s an adaptation of the book The Devil in the White City. There are no targeted release dates for the projects.