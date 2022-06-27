Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Brandon Blackstock Buys Expensive New Montana Home After Getting Kicked Off Their Ranch

Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has reportedly purchased an expensive new Montana home after getting kicked off the former couple’s ranch.

According to Radar, Kelly Clarkson’s ex bought a new home for $1.8 million. The house sits on 40 acres of property and includes four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, a steam room, a barn, and a greenhouse. The purchase of the home comes just after Blackstock was rumored to leave the entertainment industry to focus on cattle ranching.

Blackstock’s new home comes just months after his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson attempted to have him removed from her Montana ranch. A source previously told Radar, “Kelly recently had a major legal setback in a bid to get Brandon evicted from the Montana property that the judge awarded solely to her. ”

The source further explained that Blackstock had been living at the Montana ranch and said he doesn’t have the financial means to afford to purchase a residence of his own at this time. He cited the unresolved financial aspect of their divorce.

Through their divorce, Kelly Clarkson has agreed to give Blackstock just a little more than 5% of the Montana ranch. This percentage notably equals more than $900,000 the ranch’s $17,750,000 value. Blackstock was permitted to stay at the ranch until June. This is as long as he paid Clarkson $12,500 a month in rent. Clarkson is now paying her ex-husband $160,000 a month. Which includes $115,000 a month in spousal support and $45,000 in child support. This will expire in January 2024.

Kelly Clarkson Said She ‘Regret Nothing’ When Came to Her Marriage With Brandon Blackson

While speaking on the “Love Someone with Delilah” podcast in December 2021, Kelly Clarkson opened up about her marriage. She also mentioned the “red flags ” she didn’t see.

“I regret nothing,” Kelly Clarkson stated at the time. “Even unfortunate things that happen in your life or hard things, ‘cause we can do hard things. But also I feel like that’s what shapes you, it’s what makes you a better person, it’s what makes you recognize: OK, I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose.”

Kelly Clarkson also said that she should actually name her next album “Red Flag Collector,” because of the experience she had. “I mean… I’m just collecting them. I was apparently wanting to do some kind of exhibit with a lot of them.”

In regards to if she is dating or not, Kelly Clarkson added, “I mean… you never know about love.”

Kelly Clarkson began dating Blackstock in 2012 and was married in 2013. During their time together, Blackstock was Clarkson’s manager. They have a daughter, River Rose, and a son, Remington “Remy” Alexander. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020.