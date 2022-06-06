Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About How Female Friendships ‘Really Helped’ Her Process Her Divorce

Less than a year after divorcing her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, talk show host Kelly Clarkson opens up about how her female friendships helped with the process.

While speaking to The Chicks bandmates, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer on Monday (June 6th), Kelly Clarkson became candid about how she handled her divorce. “So, we all went through divorces. How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has really helped me.”

The four ladies then reflected on their past marriages. Kelly Clarkson split from Blackstock in One 2020 after seven years of marriage. The former couple shares two children, daughter River and son Remington. Clarkson was notably awarded primary custody of the children. And court documents obtained by Us Weekly revealed, “The level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them.”

Nearly two years after announcing their divorce, Clarkson and Blackstock reached a settlement. The singer and talk show host agrees to pay $45,601 a month in child support until the kids turn 18, graduate high school, or become self-supporting. Clarkson is also paying her ex-husband spousal support of $115,000 a month until January 2014. She is going to pay a one-time, tax-free fee of $1,326,161. Blackstock is now living in the former duo’s Montana property and is paying $12,000 a month.

Kelly Clarkson Previously Revealed the Hardest Part About Going Through a Divorce

In December 2020, Kelly Clarkson opened up about the hardest part of going through a divorce. “It’s horrible,” Clarkson declared about the divorce. “There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids. That’s the hardest for me.”

Kelly Clarkson further explained that women are trained to take it all on and they deal with it. But the babies are what women truly worry about. The talk show host also became candid about her divorce during a September 2020 interview on Today. “I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster. … Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months. I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved.”

Kelly Clarkson further reflected on the divorce and how she believed no one saw it coming. “You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path, and it’s so hard on everyone. You know me, I’m really open. … I try to be open and share because we all go through things so we can help each other not feel alone.”