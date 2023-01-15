Kelly Clarkson Reportedly Has a Stalker Who Keeps Showing Up at Her Home

Kelly Clarkson spent much of 2022 navigating a difficult divorce from her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. Heading into the new year, the singer and talk show host is taking on an all-new, and extremely discomforting, problem. It was recently revealed that Kelly Clarkson has her own personal stalker. Since the beginning of the month, this stalker, Huguette Nicole Young, has been spotted on the singer’s property multiple times.

According to Taste of Country, Kelly Clarkson obtained a temporary restraining order against Young in December 2022. However, despite her efforts to avoid confrontation with the individual, the woman keeps making appearances on and around Clarkson’s property. Per the news outlet, Young was first spotted on camera driving past the gates of the star’s home Thursday, January 12th. Clarkson’s security team also said that Young has been seen standing at the edge of Kelly’s driveway. Young’s visited the celebrity’s home four times in 10 days.

Per the outlet, Clarkson received a court-approved restraining order from a Los Angeles judge. She obtained the document after Young paid 18 separate visits to her home. The stalker has also reportedly left gifts which included dog toys and plants. Before the latest infractions, Kelly Clarkson’s security team had confronted her Young. At least once before, the team has informed Young that her prohibited visits are captured on camera every time. They’ve also warned her against returning, but security states she keeps returning.

As of now, the restraining order Kelly Clarkson has against her stalker requires Young to keep a distance of at least 100 yards from the singer’s home. However, as we well know, Young’s done anything but.

Kelly Clarkson’s Reportedly Been Followed by Young for At Least 5 Years

Though news of Kelly Clarkson’s indefatigable stalker is just making headlines, her security team reports that Young has been harassing the 40-year-old star for at least five years.

Documents aiding Clarkson in the receipt of the restraining order against Young list instances going back for a least five years. However, shockingly, her security team became aware of the stalker long before that. Even more unsettling, one of Kelly’s backup dancers claims that young has been following the star around since 2009.

Given the stalker’s blatant disregard for the restraining order, the outlet states the Los Angeles Police Department has become involved. LAPD is currently conducting an investigation into Young.

As if one stalker weren’t enough to contend with, the outlet states Clarkson is dealing with a second, newer stalker. This one, however, is male, identified as Victor Fernandez. Fernandez has reportedly shown up at Kelly Clarkson’s home multiple times, demanding to speak with her and informing security that she’s expecting him. She’s also filed a restraining order against Fernandez.