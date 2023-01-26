Kelly Clarkson Stalker Arrested Outside Her Home After 12 Restraining Order Violations

After at least a decade of Kelly Clarkson being stalked by Huguette Nicole Young, the 40-year-old stalker was reportedly arrested outside the singer and talk show host’s home.

TMZ reports that following 12 restraining order violations, Young was arrested on Wednesday (January 25th) outside Clarkson’s San Fernando Valley residences. The former The Voice coach was granted a temporary and permanent one against Young. The media outlet reveals that security had caught Young walking around the property and called 9-1-1. Authorities arrested her quickly.

TMZ also discloses that Young has a decade-long history with Clarkson. The 40-year-old woman tracked her down at her Nashville home before following the singer out to Los Angeles. She would sometimes leave unwanted gifts near the entrance of Kelly’s property. Unnamed sources close to the American Idol icon say that she is concerned she will not allow her children to step outside their home at night due to Young’s stalking.

Along with Young, Kelly Clarkson has another restraining order against a man named Victor Fernandez. TMZ reveals Fernandez had pulled up to Kelly’s residence in a semi-truck on Thanksgiving. He had peered through the security gate and even said he was there to see Clarkson. The stalker has returned to the residence multiple times since then. He even took pictures of Clarkson as well as the vehicle carrying her children, River and Remington.

Through the permanent restraining orders, Young and Fernandez are prohibited to make any form of contact with Clarkson or her children. They must also stay at least 100 yards from them as well.

One of Kelly Clarkson’s Backup Dancers Claims Young Has Been Following the Singer Since 2009

In recent court documents, it was revealed that one of Kelly Clarkson’s backup dancers claimed Young had been following the singer since 2009. It was also revealed that Young had been to Clarkson’s home nearly 20 times over the past five years. That was when Clarkson had enough and filed the restraining order against the 40-year-old woman.

One time prior to the restraining order, security told Young that she was prohibited from visiting. They had also warned her against returning to the residence. However, Young refused to listen to the warnings. Due to Young’s disregard for the restraining order, Los Angeles Police Department had become involved in the situation. The department was conducting an investigation into the 40-year-old woman.

Clarkson further revealed that after Young began stalking her in 2009, the woman had only been writing letters and fan mail. However, it seems that Young took her stalking up a notch and decided visiting Clarkson would get more attention.

There have not been any new details about what will happen to Young after getting arrested on Wednesday.