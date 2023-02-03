Kelly Clarkson’s Alleged Stalker Hit With Multiple Criminal Charges Following Arrest Outside Her Home

Days after Huguette Nicole Young was arrested outside of Kelly Clarkson’s San Fernando Valley residence, it’s been reported that the singer’s alleged stalker is now facing multiple criminal charges.

According to TMZ, Clarkson’s alleged stalker was charged with one count of stalking, four counts of violating a protective order, and one count of trespassing. The woman notably pled not guilty and bail was set at $26,000. The court also ordered Young to stay away from Clarkson, who previously filed a restraining order against her. However, Young has already violated the terms of the restraining order a dozen times.

The woman, who appears to be in her 40s, was caught outside Kelly Clarkson’s home on January 25th. The singer and songwriter’s security called 9-1-1 after cameras showed a woman walking around the property. Clarkson also claimed that Young repeatedly showed up at her property at exactly 8:59 p.m. There has been no explanation for why the alleged stalker would appear at the same time. However, it appears that Young has been stalking Clarkson for at least a decade. She started sending Clarkson fan mail before taking her stalking to a new level.

Young previously tracked Kelly Clarkson down to her Nashville home prior to following the daytime talk show host to Los Angeles. Along with finding her way on Clarkson’s property, Young would also leave unwanted gifts near the establishment’s entrance. An insider involved in the situation also said that the singer is concerned about Young. Clarkson also will not allow her children to step outside the home at night due to the stalking.

Young’s preliminary hearing for the charges is set for February 26th. If convicted, she may be serving more than a year in jail.

Kelly Clarkson Has Another Stalker Named Victor Fernandez

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson is dealing with another stalker that is still out and about. The singer previously secured a permanent restraining order against a man named Victor Fernandez. He notably appeared at Clarkson’s residence on Thanksgiving in a semi-track.

During his unexpected and unwelcoming visit, Fernandez peered through the security and demanded to see Kelly Clarkson. After being rejected the first time, Fernandez has returned to the residence multiple times. During some of his unwanted visits, he would take pictures of the singer and the vehicle carrying her young children, River and Remington.

TMZ also reports that Kelly Clarkson secured a permanent restraining order against Fernandez sometime last month. Through his restraining order, Fernandez is to not make any form of contact with Clarkson or her children. He is also to stay at least 100 yards from Clarkson and her family as well. These are the same rules as the order for Young.