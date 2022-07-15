Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce: Why the Judge Has to Delay His Retirement

Kelly Clarkson may have finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in March, but the battle appears to be far from over. And now, the couple’s presiding judge has agreed to postpone his retirement to see the couple through the remaining arguments.

Most recently, the exes were enmeshed in a dispute over Clarkson’s Montana ranch. The TV host wished to hold onto the property, which she used to film The Kelly Clarkson Show during the pandemic. But Blackstock also hoped to keep it.

In the end, Justice Scott Gordon met in the middle and allowed Blackstock to live on the Ranch until June 1st. Now, he’s moved out. But apparently, something else is still brewing in the backdrop. Because Judge Gordon planned to pass the gavel at the end of June, but Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock’s attorney’s asked him to sit tight for one more month.

As the Daily Mail reports, the judge will likely stay with the case through July 31st.

The two asked for Gordon to oversee their case from the beginning due to his history with celebrity breakups. And apparently, they believe he’s the only judge capable of ruling on their behalves.

“During his tenure in the Family Law Division, [Justice Scott Gordon] handled thousands of cases, many of which were complex, high-profile business, sports, and entertainment cases. He presided over trials and settled cases involving the most complex property, business, and child custody issues,” reads his biography.

Kelly Clarkson Agreed to Pay Her Ex-Husband $115,000 a Month in Spousal Support

The couple filed for separation in June of 2020 after eight years of marriage. Together, they share two children, River, 8, and Remington, 6.

Throughout the proceedings, they have been locked in heated disputes that supposedly ended when Clarkson agreed to give Blackstock a one-time payment of $1.3 million, $115,000 in monthly spousal support, and $45,000 a month in child support.

But even after the paperwork was signed, issues kept arising. Most recently, people watched as Blackstock took his ex-wife back to court and demanded that she disable the Montana Ranch’s 13 security cameras while he was living there. And he also said she needed to prove that she was not recording him.

However, the drama seemed to lessen once Blackstock moved into his new Butte, Montana, bachelor pad. Last month, he bought the 4,800 square-foot 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrrom house for a rumored $1.8 million. The home came complete with a chef’s kitchen, wine refrigerator, outdoor kitchen, steam room, and a greenhouse among other perks. And it seemed to have signaled a fresh start for Blackstock.

Neither of the exes nor their attornies has disclosed what is keeping the judge from retiring. But according to Heavy, the former couple is due back in court this month.