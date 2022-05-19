Kelly Osbourne Alleges Lyft Driver ‘Knowingly’ Stole Ozzy’s Clothes

On Wednesday (May 18th), Kelly Osbourne took to her Twitter account to reveal that a Lyft driver knowingly stole the clothes belonging to her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

In the tweet, Ozzy’s daughter and former “Fashion Police” co-host Kelly Osbourne tweeted to Lyft, “EMERGENCY!!!! One of your drivers just knowingly drove off with my dads clothes [sic] in the back seat of her car. We can’t reach her or you. Please contact me immediately. We are calling the police right now!”

@lyft @AskLyft EMERGENCY!!!! One of your drivers just knowingly drove off with all of my dads cloths in the back seat of her car. We can’t reach her or you. Please contact me immediately. We are calling the police right now! — Kelly! (@KellyOsbourne) May 18, 2022

Osbourne also shared a now-deleted screenshot from the Lyft app that shared information about the vehicle involved. “This is license [sic] plate, make model and name of the lady who has taken my dads clothes. This is grand left [sic] the police are now looking for her.”

Although she didn’t reveal if she or her dad were in the vehicle at the time or if the clothes were actually stolen, Kelly Osbourne shared an update that she was able to get in touch with the LAPD and Lyft about the situation. “Thank you LAPD and [Lyft] for helping us track down the clothes.”

The incident involving the Lyft driver comes just days after Kelly Osbourne announced she is expecting her first child with Slipknot bandmate, Sid Wilson. She revealed the exciting news on Instagram. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” Osbourne wrote in the post, which features a snapshot of a selfie with an ultrasound pic. “I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it, I am ecstatic!”

Kelly Osbourne’s Relationship With Sid Wilson Recently Turned Romantic

According to People, Kelly Osbourne’s relationship with long-time Slipknot bandmate Sid Wilson recently turned romantic. A source close to the couple told the media outlet that they have known each other since 1999 when they met at Ozzfest. “They have remained friends since [first meeting]. They are happy together.”

Kelly Osbourne spoke about her relationship with the musician earlier this year on Valentine’s Day. She referred to him as her best friend and soulmate. “I am so deeply in love you with Sidney George Wilson.”

Along with the new relationship with Wilson, Kelly Osbourne spoke about how her previous struggles with addiction robbed her of life experiences. During an episode of “Red Table Talk” in June 2021, she stated, “I feel very behind. As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now.”

Kelly Osbourne also pointed out that her brother Jack has three daughters and she would have loved to have kids. “But that wasn’t what was in the cards for me yet,” she added.