Kelly Osbourne Shows Off Baby Bump at Sister-in-Law’s Baby Shower

Babies abound for the Osbournes! And, this baby fever is no doubt extra welcome right now, as the family is still reeling from a deadly fire that nearly took the life of eldest daughter, Aimee.

Earlier today, TMZ revealed some pics where Kelly Osbourne is showing off her baby bump while attending a baby shower for her sister-in-law. Looking lovely in lavender and pink, Osbourne is all smiles as she celebrates another pending arrival…brother Jack and his fiancée, Aree’s first child together.

It’s an exciting time as Kelly Osbourne celebrates becoming a new aunty…all while prepping for new mommy duty. The star announced her impending arrival earlier this month.

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months,” Kelly Osbourne says in a May 12 Instagram post. “so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” the star continues.

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” Kelly tells her Insta followers. “

To say that I am happy does not quite cut it,” she adds. “I am ecstatic!”

The May 12 post includes photos of Kelly Osbourne as she shows off sonogram pics of her impending arrival. Now, Osbourne hasn’t said specifically who the father of the baby is. However, she has recently shared with her fans that she is dating Slipknot’s Sid Wilson.

“After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up!” Kelly Osbourne shares in a recent social media message.

“You are my best friend my soulmate,” the star notes. “I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

All The Babies Mean Some Much Needed Good News For The Osbournes After Tragedy Strikes

It’s an exciting time for the Osbournes as they are welcoming the new bundles of joy to the family. And, this news comes on the heels of a tragic event that threatened the life of Jack and Kelly’s sister, Aimee late last week.

Late last week news broke that Aimee Osbourne, the daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne narrowly escaped a deadly studio fire. Aimee is one of two people who were able to escape the deadly blaze. Unfortunately, however, one person did lose their life in the tragic fire.

“I am still in complete & utter shock,” the actress and singer says in a recent Instagram story.

“finding it unbearable to sit still long enough to feel & comprehend that Avery did not make it out,” she says of the tragedy.