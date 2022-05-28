kelly-osbourne-celebrates-full-year-of-sobriety-in-inspiring-post

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have a lot to be grateful for lately. After a health scare, Ozzy, not to mention the rest of the Osbourne family, has overcome a battle with COVID-19, a major relief for both the singer’s fans and his wife. In addition, the couple’s oldest daughter, Aimee, managed to escape a deadly fire last week in a recording studio in Los Angeles, suffering only smoke inhalation. Now, their daughter Kelly Osbourne is celebrating a tremendous milestone of her own, sharing on social media that she is officially one year sober.

“What a difference a year can make!” she proudly boasted on Instagram. “Life is amazing when you do the work.”

Fans took to the comments to share their love and congratulations.

“Congratulations!” one follower wrote. “Sobriety grants us what we thought alcohol was promising us.”

Another said, “Congratulations!!! May the healing and blessings continue.”

According to Page Six, Kelly Osbourne has been extremely upfront about her struggle with her sobriety. In 2021, the 37-year-old relapsed, and though she was not proud, she shared the news with her followers.

“This is a little hard for me to talk about,” she wrote at the time, “but I’ve always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I’m at and what’s going on in my road to recovery.”

Kelly Osbourne first began her journey to sobriety in 2017.

Kelly Osbourne Expecting Her First Baby

The good news just keeps coming from Kelly Osbourne. In addition to marking a whole year sober, Osbourne is also planning to welcome her first baby very soon, initially sharing the news on social media with a selfie showing off her sonogram photo. Check out the post below.

“I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” Osbourne wrote. “I am ecstatic.”

So far, Osbourne hasn’t shared who the baby’s father is, although she is currently dating Slipknot’s Sid Wilson. In a recent post, she wrote, “You are my best friend my soulmate. I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”

It seems her famous parents are just as excited—especially as their son Jack and his partner are also welcoming a new baby this year.

“We are so excited,” Sharon Osbourne said during an appearance on “The Talk UK.” “It’s just great news.”

The British TV personality further revealed her iconic husband’s sweet reaction, saying Ozzy shed tears upon hearing the news.

“We all cried, her dad was the first one to cry,” Sharon Osbourne revealed. “It’s just a blessing. It’s a real blessing.”

Kelly Osbourne most recently showed off her growing bump during a baby shower for her sister-in-law, Aree.