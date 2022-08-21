Kelly Osbourne Reveals ‘Pregnancy Problems’ Ahead of Due Date

With the due date of her first child just weeks away, Kelly Osbourne reveals the “pregnancy problems” she currently experiencing.

In her latest Instagram Story, Kelly Osbourne shares that brushing her teeth makes her a bit nauseous, “Praying for just one day where brushing my teeth does not make me vomit,” she wrote and had a picture of her holding a toothbrush.

The latest pregnancy woes come just one week after Kelly Osbourne shared that she’s suffering from swollen ankles. “Nothing feels more like being pregnant than having to leave the pool party and put compression socks on,” she wrote. ‘Because you suddenly have ankles bigger than tree trunks!!!”

Kelly Osbourne has also shared a snapshot of her growing belly. She is currently expecting her first child with Slipknot bandmate Sid Wilson. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s daughter revealed this past spring the exciting news about her pregnancy. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

Ozzy previously spoke about Kelly Osbourne’s pregnancy at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con last month. “Kelly is big and she’s beautiful and I love it,” the rock legend declared. The super excited grandfather also shared what his latest grandchild will receive as a first gift. “The first thing that I’m gonna buy is a microphone.”

Kelly Osbourne Previously Celebrated Her First Year of Sobriety

Along with announcing her pregnancy earlier this spring, Kelly Osbourne also celebrated her first year of sobriety. “What a difference a year can make!” She wrote on Instagram. “If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face.”

Kelly Osbourne also wrote about how sobriety has significantly impacted her life. “Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on the journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!”

Kelly Osbourne previously opened up about her drug and alcohol addiction during a Red Table Talk appearance in 2021. She revealed that she ended nearly four years of sobriety during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I was alone, sitting by a pool and waiting for somebody to come have a meeting with me,” she explained. “And I saw this woman and her husband had a glass of champagne. It looked really nice and I was like, ‘I can do that, too.’ And the next day, I had two glasses. And the day after that, it was bottles.”