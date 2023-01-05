Kelly Osbourne Speaks Out About Newborn Son After Sharon Osbourne Confirms His Birth

Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her newborn son after mom Sharon Osbourne confirmed his birth. Just one day after Sharon shared on her TV show that Kelly had given birth to her first child, Kelly offered up a statement. She is requesting privacy for her family at this time.

“I am not ready to share him with the world,” Kelly Osbourne, 38, wrote on her Instagram Story minus any image. “It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.” On Tuesday’s episode of British channel TalkTV’s show The Talk, Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed the birth of Kelly’s son, her fifth grandchild and first grandson. She said that the kid’s name is Sidney. Sharon Osbourne noted that Kelly “won’t let a picture go out of him, and I’m so proud of her.”

Kelly Osbourne Announced That She Was Pregnant Last May

Kelly Osbourne announced her pregnancy on Instagram last May. This was just two months after brother Jack Osbourne and his fiancée, Aree Gearhart, announced they were expecting their first child together. (Their daughter, Maple, Jack’s fourth daughter, was born in July 2022.)

Ozzy Osbourne, grandpa extraordinaire, could not help but share details about the incoming new children in his world, E! News reports.

In speaking about her pregnancy to Entertainment Tonight back in October, Kelly Osbourne revealed that her father has “told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.'”

Kelly said, “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy. It’s the first, out of me and my brother, it’s the first boy. So, he’s like planning all these things.”

Meanwhile, in other Kelly Osbourne-related news, last May she celebrated one year of sobriety. She posted an image from an online app that denoted her one-year sober time. On Instagram, besides the image, Kelly wrote an inspiring caption along with the photo. She said, “What a difference a year can make! If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!”

Kelly Osbourne proved that if you keep on focusing on sobriety, then it can deliver a lot of good things. She’s learning about those good things thanks to her son, Sidney. Kelly will share an image of the boy when she’s good and ready, apparently.