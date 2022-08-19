Kelly Ripa Lights Up Instagram in New Beach Pic Posted by Her Husband

Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa was stunning in yellow as her husband, Mark Consuelos shared a new pic of her on his Insta story.

The gorgeous pic features Ripa as she stands barefoot on a dock, gazing at the nearly emerald-hued water. The morning TV show host has pulled her hair back into a perfect beach bun. Ripa completes the look as she dons a gorgeous yellow coverup dress. Consuelos captions the stunning pic by writing “Mi amor.” See the photo here.

Kelly Ripa And Her Longtime Husband Love To Celebrate Eachother On Their Insta Stories

The 51-year-old morning show host was certainly owning her gorgeous look in her husband’s Insta story. However, Ripa rarely misses the opportunity to celebrate her better half as well.

In her recent Instagram story, Kelly Ripa features a video of her hubby, Mark Consuelos as he is playing some beach volleyball. Of course, Ripa saw a perfect opportunity to go Top Gun with this video as she highlights it with the sound of Kenny Loggins’ hit Danger Zone.

“Maverick cutting room floor footage,” Ripa hilariously captions the clip.

Mark Consuelos Isn’t The Only Ones Sharing Some Gorgeous Insta Pics

Mark Consuelos certainly knows how to capture a gorgeous beach pic. And, it seems, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Recently, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s oldest son, Michael took to social media to share a breathtaking moon pic as the light reflects off the shining water.

Michael Consuelos is working hard in the business his parents know so well, already building a successful acting career. Additionally, the Riverdale player is developing a social media presence as his career expands, however, he is more silent than most. Thankfully, though, Michael Consuelos gave fans an Insta treat, recently posting an out-of-this-world picture to his account, sharing some breathtaking nighttime beauty.

This gorgeous nighttime landscape Insta pic was very likely snapped at Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’s home in the Hamptons. The family has been spending quite a bit of time there this summer. The stunning pic features a dark nighttime sky. In the forefront of the photo is a row of shadowed trees. Sitting just behind these trees is a gorgeous body of water, which is lit up by the above moonlight. However, the light is slightly muted as the moon is partially covered by a blanket of clouds.